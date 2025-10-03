"This guy wouldn’t do anything in AEW" - Top RAW star termed Tony Khan's worst use of money by noted wrestling veteran

A former AEW star and champion returned to WWE earlier this year. The talent in question, Rusev, was not Tony Khan's finest contract investment, according to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

Ad

The erstwhile Miro had been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming since defeating Andrade El Idolo one-on-one at Worlds End 2023. Amidst his long-running hiatus, it was reported in September last year that The Redeemer had requested his release from the Tony Khan-led company. Earlier this year in February, news broke that the former TNT Champion had parted ways with AEW, and later in April, the dominant grappler returned to WWE.

The Bulgarian Brute currently wrestles on Monday Night RAW, and was recently involved in a hard-hitting feud with Sheamus. Earlier this week, Rusev challenged Dominik Mysterio for his Intercontinental Championship, but was unfortunately unsuccessful in winning the belt. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the former League of Nations member's underwhelming All Elite Wrestling run, arguing that Rusev had not been a financially worthwhile acquisition for the company, and noting that the latter had refused to put over the promotion's talent.

Ad

Trending

"Rusev, that was the most ill-spent money Tony Khan probably ever did. Or among them, I shouldn’t say the most but among them. This guy wouldn’t do anything in AEW and he goes to WWE and he’s putting over Dominik. He wouldn’t put over guys twice as good as Dominik in AEW." [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Ad

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

𝙎𝙖𝙢 @RhodesKotaEra BREAKING: Rusev has re-signed with the WWE ​ [PWInsider]

Ad

Meltzer's remarks follow on the heels of the All Elite Wrestling return of Andrade El Idolo, who shockingly appeared this Wednesday on the Six Year Anniversary episode of Dynamite weeks after his WWE firing.

Tony Khan commented on a WWE legend's recent AEW debut

Last month at All Out : Toronto, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage succeeded at defeating FTR in a blockbuster tag bout, thanks to an assist from the debuting Beth Copeland, who helped her husband and his partner score the victory by neutralizing outside interference from Stokely Hathaway. After the bout, however, The Glamazon suffered a vicious ambush at the hands of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who planted the legend with a Spiked Piledriver while The Rated-R Superstar and The Patriarch were incapacitated.

Ad

During his recent interview with The Sportster, Tony Khan addressed Beth Copeland's arrival in AEW, stating:

"She was fantastic … I was excited to have her be a part of this event. I was excited to have her celebrate such a great night for her family. What should have been a great moment for Adam Copeland to celebrate with his wife and for the Copeland family, I was so happy to have Beth Copeland there. I was really glad she participated in AEW All Out," said Tony Khan [H/T: RingsideNews]

Ad

It remains to be seen when the erstwhile Beth Phoenix will return for retribution against FTR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!