“This is a horrific buildup,” says Disco Inferno on upcoming AEW match at Revolution

WCW veteran Disco Inferno has recently criticized one of the newly announced matches for AEW Revolution, which takes place just under two weeks from today. This would be Will Ospreay's first match being All-Elite against Konosuke Takeshita.

Earlier this week on Dynamite, Don Callis addressed his "family" and their plans heading into the pay-per-view. He revealed that no one wanted to share the ring with Takeshita, so he took matters into his own hands and booked a match within the family, as he named Will Ospreay to be his opponent.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno reacted to the match announcement. He felt that there was too little buildup to work with for this match, and he criticized this.

The veteran hoped that they would have done a more creative buildup for the match, as he felt this was a match that was just put together for the ratings.

"This is a terrible buildup. Like they just put this together so that the dirt sheet guys can throw in over how many stars it would be. But this is a horrific buildup for a match, I'm sorry. If I was Don, c'mon he could have come up with something more creative than this." [4:43-4:58]

Will Ospreay sends a message to Konosuke Takeshita heading into AEW Revolution

Will Ospreay recently sent out a message after his match against Konosuke Takeshita was made official for Revolution pay-per-view.

On Twitter, he would welcome the competition and was looking forward to his first match as a member of the roster. He told the Japanese star not to hold back because he had no plans to, and he was planning to show the world how good he was.

“Nothing like a bit of friendly family competition. Don’t hold anything back @Takesoup. Allow me to show you what Elite really looks like. @AEW | #AEWRevolution | March 3rd,” Ospreay tweeted.

The two have shared the ring as being on the same side, but they have never faced off in singles action. It will be interesting to see who wins the bout.

