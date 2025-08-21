  • home icon
  "This isn't good at all," Tony did her favors" - Fans react to former AEW champion's booking in WWE

By Debangshu Nath
Published Aug 21, 2025 09:34 GMT
A former AEW star has been facing severe criticism. (Images via NXT YouTube)
WWE and AEW are rivals (Images via NXT on YouTube)

WWE has signed many names from AEW so far. Stars such as Cody Rhodes, Ethan Page, CM Punk, Penta, Jade Cargill, Ricky Starks, and more were once under the Tony Khan-led company's banner. Interestingly, a few months ago, the Stamford-based promotion hired former AEW Women's World Champion Blake Monroe.

The former Mariah May currently performs in NXT and is in a feud with Jordynne Grace. When she was signed to All Elite Wrestling, she had a captivating gimmick, an immense aura, and had a generational rivalry with "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Unfortunately, her time in WWE so far has arguably been underwhelming. Her live promos have garnered a lot of criticism, and it seems like her character is poorly written.

On this week's NXT, The Glamour delivered a promo on Grace. Unfortunately, many fans didn't like it. They questioned the former AEW star's skills on the microphone and even wrote on X that Tony Khan did a much better job booking her. Many also claimed that she has completely fallen off.

You can see fan reactions on X below.

Fans react to Monroe's promo on X
More fans react to Monroe's promo on X

Veteran journalist Bill Apter on Blake Monroe's WWE run has so far

In AEW, Monroe was booked as a massive star. She naturally got over with fans and also defeated Toni Storm at All In 2024 to become the Women's World Champion. However, in NXT, she looks directionless and weak.

On a recent appearance on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wresting Time Machine, veteran journalist Bill Apter expressed his disappointment with The Glamour's booking.

"When Mariah May went over there, everybody was like holding their breath. This is going to be exceptional. And now she's a different name, different character. And that whole aura that I think surrounded her in AEW doesn't have that same effect in NXT, at least not yet," Apter said.

Hopefully, things will improve for the WWE star and she will gain momentum in the coming weeks. Only time will tell what the future holds for her.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
