"This was a late decision" - Wrestling veteran asserts how Triple H's next rumored WWE signing halted major AEW storyline (Exclusive)

WWE's recent reacquisition of William Regal has torn apart the wrestling community, especially with how he was written off. Dutch Mantell recently gave his insight on The Gentleman Villain's seemingly hasty departure from AEW.

After being released from WWE earlier this year, fans were elated to see Regal debut with AEW and quickly form the Blackpool Combat Club. But it seems like his devotion to his son and Triple H has now changed his career trajectory back to the promotion he spent two decades in.

During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell proposed that William Regal's write-off segment could have been better with more time.

"That tells me this was a late decision. Because I think if they had known beforehand, they would’ve stretched it out and kind of covered the gap between him and Moxley and the [Blackpool Combat Club]. But if they had more time, and stretched it out while fixing a couple of the holes they had left? I don’t know how much time they had, but apparently, it wasn’t much," Mantell said. [07:56 onward]

William Regal's AEW contract is reportedly scheduled to expire by the end of this year. Unfortunately, due to a non-compete clause, the veteran will be unable to appear on screen in WWE for up to an entire year.

Despite all the rumors around his jump to WWE, William Regal recently shut down a major story about his new position

Reports recently broke that William Regal would be taking on a Vice President role in WWE when he departs for the promotion from AEW. However, in light of the rumors, the Gentleman Villain himself took to Twitter.

"There’s seems to be a lot of news about me getting spread around.There’s enough people who really know me [although they are few as trust is a big issue with me] who know the truth.Unless you hear it from me directly it is at best second hand information.....," Regal tweeted.

William Regal @RealKingRegal There’s seems to be a lot of news about me getting spread around.There’s enough people who really know me (although they are few as trust is a big issue with me) who know the truth.Unless you hear it from me directly it is at best second hand information…..

The WWE veteran also reminded fans to be wary of anyone claiming they spoke to him directly without evidence.

"….unless you hear it directly from ME it is either wrong or someone’s interpretation of what is really going on. And that means EVERYTHING that is being said about me from every “source”. That goes for ANYONE SAYING they have spoken or know me. A still tongue keeps a wise head!" Regal tweeted.

William Regal @RealKingRegal ….unless you hear it directly from ME it is either wrong or someone’s interpretation of what is really going on. And that means EVERYTHING that is being said about me from every “source”. That goes for ANYONE SAYING they have spoken or know me. A still tongue keeps a wise head!

While his future role under Triple H has not been disclosed at this time, the veteran's jump has many fans in the promotion very excited for the future possibilities.

