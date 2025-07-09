"This is a lie," "No one is going to believe him" - Fans are convinced Tony Khan is lying about Mercedes Mone's creative control in AEW

Fans called out Tony Khan and accused him of lying about his recent comments on Mercedes Mone’s rumored creative control in AEW. This will make for hilarious reading for many.

Mercedes Mone is one of the most successful stars in AEW, and that has been clear for a long time now. Ever since becoming the TBS Champion, she has gone on to add title after title, and that has led to a bevy of reports about her having creative control over her wrestling outcomes.

Tony Khan made it clear at the All In Media call that while she is a very successful wrestler, she did not have any creative control over her wrestling decisions. That was met with a lot of skepticism from the fans, and some began to call out the AEW President over his comments.

The overwhelming feeling among those commenting was that he was lying and that no one in the wrestling world believed him on this topic. It will be interesting to see what Mercedes Mone will have to say about this in the coming days.

Fans reacted to Tony Khan's comments about Mercedes Mone [Credit: Fan reactions on X]

Mone will be in action at All In: Texas, where she will take on Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship.

Vince Russo says Mercedes Mone’s booking does not make sense

Vince Russo is one of the most outspoken names in the wrestling world. He recently pointed out how Mercedes Mone's recent booking does not make any sense because of how many titles she has.

He was speaking on a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Show when he said:

“We have to talk about logic. If she [Mercedes] has six belts, how can any one of them be special? First of all, how am I going to remember what all six belts she has? Second of all, if she has six belts, none of those belts are special. This is what I mean about writing and structure and making everything mean something. Nothing against her and her performance, but when you have six belts, none of them are going to mean anything.”

Those are some strong comments and something that some fans will agree with.

