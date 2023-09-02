"This'll solve so many of my problems" - CM Punk reveals what he used to avoid doing before his matches

AEW star CM Punk has been the talk of the town after his reported suspension following All In. Punk recently broke the silence and spoke about many things, including what he used to avoid doing before his matches.

At last week's All In pay-per-view, CM Punk reportedly had a backstage alteration against Jack Perry, which also involved physicality. According to the reports, the two men have been suspended and will miss All Out, taking place on September 3rd.

At the Cauliflower Alley Club Awards Banquet, Punk talked about how he hid from his opponents before his matches and recalled his first match against a major name, Tracy Smothers.

"I acted cool like, 'Sure, we'll just walk and talk baby,'" Punk joked. "I was terrified."

Punk further added:

"This guy's just talking to me," Punk said in awe. "This is amazing. I don't have to talk to people before the show? This'll solve so many of my problems. That began the part of my career where I would actively hide from my opponents." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

CM Punk on what Eddie Guerrero taught him during the early years of his professional wrestling career

Eddie Guerrero was one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots, and the legend inspired a generation of professional wrestlers, including former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Before Guerrero became a top star in WWE in 2004, he was released by the company in November 2001 due to a drunk driving incident. He returned to the indies and even wrestled a young CM Punk at IWA Mid-South Wrestling and International Wrestling Cartel.

The Best in the World spoke about how The Latino Heat helped him during his starting years as a wrestler while receiving the Iron Mike Mazurki Award at the Cauliflower Alley Club's Awards Banquet.

"I had very limited experience with going out and just kind of winging it," Punk said. "I'm an indie kid. We would sit down and map everything out from A to B and man, if you got concussed or the ring broke or a riot broke out or something happened, you didn’t know how to zig or how to zag. You learned on the fly."

He continued:

"But Eddie, that night, made me realize how garbage I actually was, and made me feel like, 'Man, there's so much room for improvement.' And if this guy is willing to step in the ring with me wearing basketball shorts and Doc Martens, I need to up my game to show him respect because none of this is about me." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

