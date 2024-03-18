"This has to be the pre-show rehearsal, right?" - Fans react to uninspiring visual during Adam Copeland AEW segment

Fans recently reacted to surprising visuals during Adam Copeland's recent AEW segment.

Adam Copeland has been feuding with his former best friend, Christian Cage, since he signed with AEW in October 2023. Cage has taken personal shots at Copeland and his family. They had already battled three times in the last few months. Their last match at Worlds End concluded in a controversial finish, with Christain winning the TNT Title back from Adam moments after losing it.

Copeland recently challenged Cage to an I Quit Match, which will take place this coming week on AEW Dynamite. The former Edge cut a promo on Christian Cage this week on AEW Collision.

A fan in attendance clicked a photo from the show, which shows the entire area behind the main camera is empty, with only a handful of people in the stands.

Many fans reacted to this photo in disbelief at the poor attendance. Check out some of their reactions below:

Brandon Cutler claims that Adam Copeland has been rubbing talent the wrong way

When the Young Bucks returned after months of being absent, their personality had changed. They had gone from being flashy to a more serious look. They even asked everyone to call them by their real names, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

When Sting and Darby Allin won the AEW World Tag Championship, the Bucks assaulted them viciously. Copeland, who wasn't too pleased with this, warned Matthew and Nicholas. Even Eddie Kingston spoke out about the incident.

Brandon Cutler later took to social media to claim that Copeland has been rubbing talent the wrong way.

"Sources backstage are saying both Adam Copeland and Eddie Kingston have been rubbing talent the wrong way, often speaking out of turn. One reliable source added, "I'd stay in my own lane if I were them.""

It will be interesting to see if this could lead to a feud between Copeland and the Young Bucks down the line.

