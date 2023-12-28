"This time you’re not getting one single favor" - Jon Moxley sends a harsh message to friend turned rival

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland and Jay White in a hard-fought three-way Gold League match to advance to the final of the Continental Classic Tournament. The same night, in the final of the Blue League, Eddie Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson for the first time in his career to punch his ticket to the tournament final.

The Purveyor of Violence and The Mad King will now square off at World's End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023, to crown the inaugural Continental Champion. The victor will also win the ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, the titles currently held by Kingston, thus becoming a triple crown champion.

Ahead of their showdown, Jon Moxley had a harsh message for his friend-turned-rival. The three-time AEW World Champion shared a picture hyping their upcoming contest on Instagram and a message for Eddie Kingston.

"This time you’re not getting one single favor," Jon Moxley wrote.

Here is the Instagram post:

While Jon Moxley has been the top star in the company since its inception, AEW's decision to have the 38-year-old in the final of the Continental Classic Tournament received backlash from the fans. Swerve Strickland, who recently had a surge in fan support, was the popular choice to win the tournament.

WWE veteran lashes out at AEW for booking the three-way Gold League final match

Jim Cornette recently criticized the Jacksonville-based company's decision to have a three-way match as the final of the Gold League of Continental Classic Tournament.

Speaking recently on the Drive Thru podcast, the 62-year-old said that Strickland Versus Moxley should have been the Gold League final match, with the leader of the Mogul Embassy winning the contest.

"So we were at the deal after all these other matches, if Moxley either drew with White or won, then we would get Swerve versus Moxley. And as I mentioned before, okay, even if the Plumber's (Moxley) the worst wrestler in the world, a single match where somebody might stand a chance of getting over especially if it's Swerve and they do the right thing and put him over. But, if Jay White wins it's a three-way final. And of course, then we knew from the start because Tony can't help himself from f***ing the final up too and making it a three-way garbage match instead of doing anything that might be productive for business," Jim Cornette said. [From 01:21 to 01:59]

