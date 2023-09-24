"This is a totally different guy" - Ricky Steamboat reveals why Tony Khan is not like Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest executives in professional wrestling who created an alternative to WWE in just a span of four years. Khan is often compared to Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff, however, Ricky Steamboat explained how Tony Khan was different from them.

Ricky Steamboat has recently made some appearances for All Elite Wrestling, and the former WWE Hall of Famer revealed how he was impressed by the AEW President's work ethic.

Speaking with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge podcast, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat praised Tony Khan and explained how he differs from personalities like Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff.

"No, this is a totally different guy as compared to Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff. He's very open-minded and when I was telling him the psychology of why I think we should do it the way I'm suggesting, I could see it in his eyes, he was taking everything in and he was actually roleplaying everything in his mind. This is not a guy that's just gonna say 'Well we're gonna do it the way I wanna do it because I think that's the way it's going to be'. He was very open, I would make a suggestion on some things to do and then I would also explain why, and then we move on to the next thing. At the end of the day, this is what you want to get and I found it very pleasurable to make suggestions and not get eyes thrown up in the air or 'We're gonna do it this way and that's the only way we're gonna do it'. Anytime that's been asked of me, I've always asked, 'Can you explain a little bit of the psychology on why you wanna do it this way a lot of times I find that the answer that I get is 'It's only because I said so'. Tony Khan is not that type, his mind opens up to wanting to know why and explained it to me If he can read it the way I was reading it then he understood why." [12:55 - 15:45]

Wrestling veteran believes Tony Khan will immediately sign Johnny Gargano if he gets released

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes AEW President Tony Khan will sign Johnny Gargano if he gets released by WWE.

After leaving the company in 2021, Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE last year on the August 22, 2022, episode of RAW under Triple H's creative leadership.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Bin Hamin talked about Khan potentially signing Gargano to AEW.

If there's anybody that Tony would sign if they were released right away, my money is on Johnny Gargano. [Gargano was let go?] No, but I think he's gonna be," he said. [50:46 - 50:56]

