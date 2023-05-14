Three stars officially added to AEW's roster

AEW recently added three more names to their already large roster. While the stars in question have been appearing in the promotion for some time, they have finally made their way onto the company's official roster page.

The first of these stars is Diamante, who has been competing in AEW since the early days of the promotion. Despite this, she was never announced as an official member of the roster. More recently, she has been appearing on Ring of Honor programming.

The second name added to the promotion's roster page is Kiera Hogan. The former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion made her AEW debut in August 2021. Her most notable moments in the Jacksonville-based promotion came as part of Jade Cargill's "Baddies" stable. She has also been appearing on ROH TV as of late.

Lastly, Harley Cameron has been added to the company's roster. She recently debuted as part of the QTV crew after Powerhouse Hobbs won the TNT Championship from Wardlow. She currently boasts a 2-0 record in singles competition this year.

All three performers seem to have a bright future in the Tony Khan-led company and could be significant players in an already stacked women's division.

Harley Cameron appeared in WWE before joining AEW

A little-known fact about Harley Cameron is that she appeared on WWE programming before signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion. She performed a cover of the song "I Put A Spell On You" alongside Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett at Halloween Havoc 2022.

This was her first and only appearance in the world's largest pro wrestling promotion. However, she has another tie-in with WWE. Her husband is Xyon Quinn, a former NXT Superstar recently drafted to the main roster as a free agent.

Only time will tell whether Quinn will show up on RAW or SmackDown in the near future. Nonetheless, the opportunities look endless for this wrestling couple.

