"Tell me to my face" - Top AEW star addresses rumors of backstage heat in Tony Khan's promotion

Current AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa addressed the rampant rumors surrounding the alleged backstage heat in All Elite Wrestling.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, La Mera Mera tearfully announced that she had sustained an injury and wouldn't be able to compete in her scheduled clash with Toni Storm at All Out.

It has since been announced that Storm will face off against Jamie Hayter and former women's champs Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker at the event to crown an Interim AEW Women's World Champion.

Rosa has also found herself at the center of speculation when it comes to backstage heat, allegedly having issues with Baker and Hayter, with the latter even suffering injury in their Battle of the Belts III bout.

However, during her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rosa addressed the rumors and said that not everything that’s being said is true.

“Stop reading the dirt sheets, guys. Not everything that’s being said is true. Seriously, and that’s why I’m here to clear the air. If anyone has a problem with me, anyone, you can call Busted Open, you can call my number, tell me to my face. I don’t hide from my problems, I don’t run from my problems. You can talk to me, my door is open and that goes for anybody,” said Thunder Rosa. [H/T:WrestleZone]

Thunder Rosa has been the Women's Champion since the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite back in March 2022, defeating Britt Baker in a brutal steel cage match.

The AEW Women's Champion announced a break from social media

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22

-TA Thunder Rosa is off social media, we ask you to respect her privacy. For any business inquiries please contact me @TonyStAllen . if any tweets are not on the Thunder Rosa voice there will be signed accordingly my signature is TA-TA Thunder Rosa is off social media, we ask you to respect her privacy. For any business inquiries please contact me @TonyStAllen. if any tweets are not on the Thunder Rosa voice there will be signed accordingly my signature is TA -TA

Despite her firm denial of the rumors, La Mera Mera has announced that she will be taking a break from her social media. The tweet was put out via her official handle that unless otherwise clear, any content posted will be done so by her PR.

Fans were asked to respect her privacy at this time. It has not been made clear whether her social detox is as a result of her injury or the rife speculation surrounding her name.

She became the third unique champion in 2022 to be unable to defend her belt due to medical reasons. The first came when Cody Rhodes couldn't defend his TNT title as he had entered COVID protocols, then CM Punk had his world title reign cut-short when he sustained a foot injury.

