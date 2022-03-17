"Always been a hustler" - Former WWE star sends a heartfelt message to Thunder Rosa after AEW Dynamite

Thunder Rosa recently won the AEW Women's World Championship, and former WWE star Jake Atlas couldn't help but be happy for fellow Mexican.

Rosa beat Britt Baker in a steel cage match in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas, at the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. The match featured gruelling bloodfest and gruesome bumps, whether from a chair or pile of tacks.

After executing a Fire Thunder Driver into the tacks, La Mera Mera won the title.

Later, Atlas sent a heartfelt message to Rosa. He said the newly-crowned champion was a hustler, adding that she made Mexican culture proud:

𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 @JakeAtlasReal Thunder Rosa’s always been a hustler. In & out of the ring, you don’t have to be close to her to see that. It’s very obvious. I have so much respect for her, proud of her, & she did our culture proud. ¡Viva México! Felicidades, Thunder. Thunder Rosa’s always been a hustler. In & out of the ring, you don’t have to be close to her to see that. It’s very obvious. I have so much respect for her, proud of her, & she did our culture proud. ¡Viva México! Felicidades, Thunder.

Atlas signed with AEW on January 4, 2022. He had his first AEW match on Rampage on January 7, losing to Adam Cole. During the match, he got injured. Atlas later revealed a torn ACL and since hasn't wrestled.

Possible future opponents for Thunder Rosa

With her AEW Women's World Championship win, Thunder Rosa might face several challenges along the way. Britt Baker will invoke her rematch clause as she'll seek revenge against Rosa.

Jade Cargill might have something to say as she called out the women's champion on Twitter. Cargill said she could easily win two belts as she previously beat Rosa last year at the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill 🏾 #AEWDYNAMITE Well this looks easy. I beat “OUR” new champ Well this looks easy. I beat “OUR” new champ 💅🏾😈 #AEWDYNAMITE

Leyla Hirsch could also be a worthy opponent as she's familiar with the champion. Last week, the two wrestled on Dynamite for a women's title shot, which Rosa won.

Edited by Abhinav Singh