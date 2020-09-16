The latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone was a really engaging Q&A session that featured Thunder Rosa as the special guest.

The 34-year-old star answered several questions about her career and revealed details of her interactions with many different personalities from the business. The NWA World Women's Champion was asked whether she would be interested in facing a male star in All Elite Wrestling.

Thunder Rosa responded by spontaneously naming Sammy Guevara. Rosa said that she wanted to beat up the Spanish God.

"Bring me Sammy Guevara; I want to beat his a**!"

The history between Sammy Guevara and Thunder Rosa

In case you didn't know, Sammy Guevara and Thunder Rosa have a lot of history with each other.

They have previously faced each other in an intergender match for HeelFace Wrestling, and it's a really solid match if you haven't checked it out yet. Thunder Rosa has also appeared on Sammy Guevara's Vlogs on a few occasions.

Thunder Rosa's wishlist

Thunder Rosa was also asked about her favorite wrestlers who she would like to wrestle someday.

Rosa named Japenese legend Meiko Saotmura, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, 6-time Women's Champion Mickie James, recently released WWE Producer Sarah Stock and CMLL wrestler Sileuta.

Rosa had more names that she could not recollect, but the idea was to face experienced wrestlers and to assess what she could bring to the table.

"There's a couple. Meiko Satomura in Japan. Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, umm, Sarah Stock. Who else do I want to wrestle? In Mexico, there are a couple of ladies. Silueta from CMLL and I forgot. There's a bunch. I have a couple, they are very experienced professional athletes and I always. My thing is that I like to be challenged. I would like to step in the ring with somebody who has like so many years of experience to see what I can bring to the table."

The most recent edition of UnSKripted also saw Thunder Rosa open up about her first meeting with Rey Mysterio, the AEW's women's division, the backstage environment following Matt Hardy's recent injury and more.