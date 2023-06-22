"Time to retire," "HHH give him his HOF induction" - Fans explode in anger after WWE veteran reportedly takes time off from AEW

Following his match on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, reports surfaced that Jeff Hardy is set to take another hiatus soon after returning to the ring. Fans have since shared their reactions via social media.

The Charismatic Enigma teamed up with his brother, Matt Hardy, to take on The Gunns on this Wednesday's show. In a surprising twist, Austin and Colten Gunn won the bout, marking Jeff's first loss in over a year.

Soon after the match, Fightful Select reported that Jeff Hardy will not appear on AEW programming for some time due to his previous legal issues making it difficult for him to join the promotion's tour of Canada.

The company will return to the US on July 19 in Boston. However, the report noted that Hardy will be absent from AEW's programming for eight consecutive dates in Canada. The promotion could potentially do pre-taped segments with Hardy to make up for his absence.

The news of Hardy being forced to step away from in-ring action for a while has drawn strong reactions from fans. Twitter users shared their feelings about the rumored hiatus, with many calling on the former WWE Champion to retire, and one user even requested WWE to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

Check out the reactions below:

Master of Alchemy 🪃 @BoteLeobest @ringsidenews_ Jeff Hardy could have been in the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling discussions if he didn't have troubles with drug addiction and stuff, it's a shame this feels like missed opportunity with him @ringsidenews_ Jeff Hardy could have been in the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling discussions if he didn't have troubles with drug addiction and stuff, it's a shame this feels like missed opportunity with him

timothy deising @TDeising @ringsidenews_ He just came back. He can’t or really shouldnt continue wrestling. His style has really taken a toll on his body @ringsidenews_ He just came back. He can’t or really shouldnt continue wrestling. His style has really taken a toll on his body

Despite these explosive reactions, Jeff Hardy remains one of the most beloved and popular stars in All Elite Wrestling.

Jeff Hardy's embarrassing botch at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

In his first traditional match since returning from an extended absence, Jeff Hardy teamed up with his brother, Matt, and HOOK to face off against the trio of Ethan Page and The Gunns at Double or Nothing 2023.

The Hardys and HOOK eventually came away with the win, but the major talking point from the match was Jeff's embarrassing botch while attempting his patented Whisper in the Wind maneuver. He accidentally slipped on the top rope and awkwardly crashed into the mat while making the move.

On his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt claimed that this was not an accident at all.

"He was in great shape, cardio-wise, everything else, he was in great ring shape as far as that goes. So it was Jeff’s decision, we programmed once specific spot where it looked like he made an error, which he didn’t make an error, and it was specifically just to stop him after he made this big, beautiful comeback."

Whether this was the evidence of ring rust or a purposeful, albeit odd, piece of booking can not be confirmed. Although, Brother Nero did look much smoother in his latest contest.

What do you think about Jeff Hardy reportedly taking time off from AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

