"Time to retire man," "Feel better, GOAT" - Fans react to worrying update on AEW star Kenny Omega

A recent report regarding Kenny Omega's condition in his battle against diverticulitis has just surfaced, and it seems it was not all good news. Fans have reacted to this and provided their support for the AEW star.

Last month, the former AEW World Champion revealed that he would be out indefinitely as he had diverticulitis and needed to take off to undergo treatment. Several reports with information on the situation have surfaced, highlighting just how bad Omega's condition was at that point. They apparently caught the infection too late and were in the process of treating this now.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that due to the inflammation caused by the infection, Kenny Omega could not get surgery just yet, and until this point, it has still not been performed. Doctors plan on observing him for the next seven weeks and then make a decision whether to push through with this.

Fans all came together to show their support for Omega as this was quite a serious health concern for him. Many wanted him to simply recover and were not thinking of his return to wrestling at this point of time. They would rather he recover first before making any plans of a return.

Some fans even went as far as saying that he should consider hanging it up and focusing on his health first, as in the end, he had already given his all to professional wrestling.

Matt Riddle wishes he could've faced Kenny Omega

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently talked about a wrestler he wished he could have gotten the chance to face. This was Kenny Omega.

On a recent virtual signing by Signed By Superstars, Riddle talked about how great of a wrestler The Cleaner was, and how he had been following his journey from NJPW to his time now with AEW.

"There’s one person I’ve really been wanting to wrestle for years. One person, but I don’t think I’m gonna be able to for at least a little bit of time, and that one person is Kenny Omega. I feel like he has the body, the build, the endurance, the conditioning, the skills, the style, the emotion. I mean, I just remember when he was wrestling in New Japan a couple of years ago, and he was just crushing it, and now he’s in AEW and it’s just, to me, that was the one that got away."

He then addressed Omega's recent fight with diverticulitis and wished him the best. He also mentioned that if he ever got the chance to do so, he would want to work with him after he recovers.

"And then when I heard he recently has those issues (diverticulitis) like Brock (Lesnar) had, right? And it’s like, I wish him the best, I hope he recovers because — and that’s even if he wants to work with me… To me, he’s on another level. When I think pro wrestling, I think Kenny Omega." [H/T:Post Wrestling]

In the meantime, the whole wrestling world alike will simply need to stay tuned for updates on Omega's condition in the coming weeks as he looks to work on his recovery.

We hope for a speedy recovery for The Cleaner.

