"Time to stop" - WWE veteran wants Chris Jericho to retire

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho is one of the greatest superstars in professional wrestling today. The Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla has competed in multiple promotions like WWE, ECW, WCW, NJPW, and now AEW. However, a WWE veteran wants Jericho to hang up his boots.

The name in question is none other than Don Callis, who is currently in a feud with Chris Jericho on AEW. The veteran first tried to get Jericho into his Don Callis Family before beating him down. Powerhouse Hobbs took on Jericho on the October 10 episode of Dynamite, where he brutalized and defeated the former AEW World Champion.

Don Callis was recently asked on Busted Open Radio if he ever felt some remorse for Chris Jericho when Hobbs was dominating him on Dynamite.

“One of the chapters in the upcoming management book, Management Secrets of Don Callis and The Don Callis Family is called, 'See everything, feel nothing.' I haven’t had those emotions in my life, so I don’t know what they are. I can see when I watch people, whether they’re grieving or at a funeral or at a funeral or something like that, I can see that that’s what you’re supposed to do. But I don’t feel it. If I feel anything, I feel bad for Ted Irvine, Chris’ dad."

He added:

"[Irvine's] a great guy, as we all know. Former NHL hockey player. Chris’ dad always treated me kindly, even though others said he’s a psychopath, there’s something wrong with him. Ted Irvine was always good to me. So I feel bad, but I guess maybe I’m doing for Chris Jericho what Ted Irvine wasn’t able to do. Tell him, 'It’s time, it’s over. Time to stop. You’ve had a great run. You’re maybe the greatest of all time, but end it now, and allow the ending to be the beginning for the Don Callis Family and Will Hobbs," [H/T: Fightful]

Don Callis responds to WWE veteran Lance Storm in a hilarious altercation

Wrestling veteran and top AEW manager Don Callis seemingly threatened former WWE Superstar Lance Storm in a hilarious altercation on Twitter.

Lance Storm worked for WWE from 2001 to 2005 before taking on a backstage role as a producer. The veteran is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling as a producer.

On Twitter, Don Callis reacted to Lance Storm's comments where he pretty much called Callis a 'killer.'

"STFU you stooge or I will come to your house and a slit your.... never mind," tweeted Callis.

