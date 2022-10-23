"Tiny Con [Tony Khan] will cry that Triple H didn't want to mention AEW" - Twitterverse erupts to popular star taking a jibe at WWE NXT during recent segment

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW star Max Caster taking a shot at WWE during The Acclaimed's entrance on Rampage.
AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT went head-to-head this week in a Tuesday night extravaganza. However, as the dust settled, All Elite Wrestling's premiere show emerged victorious against NXT in the ratings by a margin of 76k viewers.
On this week's edition of Rampage, The Acclaimed defended their AEW Tag Team Titles against Varsity Athletes. During their entrance, Caster did his usual rap and, at one point, took a jibe at WWE by saying that Dynamite defeated NXT in the ratings war on Tuesday.
"Yo! Acclaimed on the mic we don't care what you say, we about to win like we won the ratings on Tuesday," Max Caster said.
What went down on this week's AEW Rampage?
The latest edition of the Friday night show opened with a tag team title match between The Acclaimed and Varsity Athletes. The champions retained their gold after Max Caster hit the Mic Drop.
In the second bout of the night, FTW Champion Hook destroyed Ariya Daivari and continued his undefeated streak. Leila Grey then took on Willow Nightingale in a singles clash on Rampage. The latter eventually emerged victorious after hitting the Doctor's Bomb finisher.
Post-match, Jade Cargill demanded that Nyla Rose return her TBS Championship. However, The Native Beast appeared on the titantron and mocked Cargill before driving away.
In the main event, Orange Cassidy defended his All-Atlantic Championship against Rush and Preston Vance. After a back-and-forth battle between all three stars, Cassidy successfully retained his title by pinning the Dark Order member.
It will be interesting to see what booking surprises Tony Khan has planned for fans in the coming weeks.
