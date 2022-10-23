"Tiny Con [Tony Khan] will cry that Triple H didn't want to mention AEW" - Twitterverse erupts to popular star taking a jibe at WWE NXT during recent segment

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW star Max Caster taking a shot at WWE during The Acclaimed's entrance on Rampage.

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT went head-to-head this week in a Tuesday night extravaganza. However, as the dust settled, All Elite Wrestling's premiere show emerged victorious against NXT in the ratings by a margin of 76k viewers.

On this week's edition of Rampage, The Acclaimed defended their AEW Tag Team Titles against Varsity Athletes. During their entrance, Caster did his usual rap and, at one point, took a jibe at WWE by saying that Dynamite defeated NXT in the ratings war on Tuesday.

"Yo! Acclaimed on the mic we don't care what you say, we about to win like we won the ratings on Tuesday," Max Caster said.

The Twitterati erupted soon after, and below are some of the reactions to the same on the microblogging site:

Jayden Styles @Jommulus @nodqdotcom Lol then Tiny Con will cry that Triple H didn't want to mention AEW on WWE tv. Keep taking shots and expect everyone to be friends with you, Tiny. @nodqdotcom Lol then Tiny Con will cry that Triple H didn't want to mention AEW on WWE tv. Keep taking shots and expect everyone to be friends with you, Tiny. 😂

Randy @Flyers61 @nodqdotcom They needed a 58 year old guy from DX to get them over. @nodqdotcom They needed a 58 year old guy from DX to get them over.

stuart @stubarrett79 these guys 🤦🏼‍♂️ @nodqdotcom Wow, there main show n bragging about beating nxtthese guys 🤦🏼‍♂️ @nodqdotcom Wow, there main show n bragging about beating nxt 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 these guys 🤦🏼‍♂️

hon.uce @repluggedart



Compare Cena's words

to

This guy's.



He thinks "ratings" is the real insult @nodqdotcom Some of you guys said he raps better than John Cena in 2003-04?Compare Cena's wordstoThis guy's.He thinks "ratings" is the real insult @nodqdotcom Some of you guys said he raps better than John Cena in 2003-04? 😂😂😂Compare Cena's wordstoThis guy's.He thinks "ratings" is the real insult 😂

LEGEND @itisbaki

and he said winning! 🤣🤣 @nodqdotcom nxt ratings were up from the previous week where aew ratings were down from the previous week,,and he said winning! 🤣🤣 @nodqdotcom nxt ratings were up from the previous week where aew ratings were down from the previous week,,and he said winning! 🤣🤣

Stevenwwefan98 fan @stevenwwefan98



They Should care more about telling great stories and having Compelling characters. Who’s there mainstream Star right now @nodqdotcom AEW Is sad company. They only care about is ratings and taking shots at wwe and just doing matches.They Should care more about telling great stories and having Compelling characters. Who’s there mainstream Star right now @nodqdotcom AEW Is sad company. They only care about is ratings and taking shots at wwe and just doing matches.They Should care more about telling great stories and having Compelling characters. Who’s there mainstream Star right now

Cashy🦉® @cashycondones @nodqdotcom NXT maintained its average viewership and AEW lost about 300k and he calls that a win? @nodqdotcom NXT maintained its average viewership and AEW lost about 300k and he calls that a win?

JFL @LabelleJf



better shut it at this point @nodqdotcom omg big deal they won vs the C show by what 75k ? 🤣 why arent they talking about rampage who cant get 500kbetter shut it at this point @nodqdotcom omg big deal they won vs the C show by what 75k ? 🤣 why arent they talking about rampage who cant get 500kbetter shut it at this point

Coyote Starrk @BrandonStark1 @nodqdotcom At this point, it’s a bigger news story when he goes a week without mentioning WWE @nodqdotcom At this point, it’s a bigger news story when he goes a week without mentioning WWE https://t.co/RABtvDSgwc

Justin @J_Punk89 @nodqdotcom Never fails to amaze me this company brags about getting higher ratings than NXT, a show with almost all developmental wrestlers. Yeah big win. Would be like WWE bragging about beating AEW Dark. @nodqdotcom Never fails to amaze me this company brags about getting higher ratings than NXT, a show with almost all developmental wrestlers. Yeah big win. Would be like WWE bragging about beating AEW Dark.

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

What went down on this week's AEW Rampage?

The latest edition of the Friday night show opened with a tag team title match between The Acclaimed and Varsity Athletes. The champions retained their gold after Max Caster hit the Mic Drop.

In the second bout of the night, FTW Champion Hook destroyed Ariya Daivari and continued his undefeated streak. Leila Grey then took on Willow Nightingale in a singles clash on Rampage. The latter eventually emerged victorious after hitting the Doctor's Bomb finisher.

Post-match, Jade Cargill demanded that Nyla Rose return her TBS Championship. However, The Native Beast appeared on the titantron and mocked Cargill before driving away.

In the main event, Orange Cassidy defended his All-Atlantic Championship against Rush and Preston Vance. After a back-and-forth battle between all three stars, Cassidy successfully retained his title by pinning the Dark Order member.

It will be interesting to see what booking surprises Tony Khan has planned for fans in the coming weeks.

Did you enjoy this week's episode of AEW Rampage? Let us know in the comments section below.

