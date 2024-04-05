"To me, it's very CM Punk" - AEW's Matt Hardy reacts to recent controversy

AEW star Matt Hardy recently addressed CM Punk's eye-opening remarks about the Jacksonville-based promotion.

CM Punk seemingly buried All Elite Wrestling while speaking about his time there on the MMA Hour podcast with Ariel Helwani. The Straight Edge Superstar took major jabs at Tony Khan and briefly opened up about his frustrations with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Surprisingly, Tony Khan chose not to comment on Punk's remarks. However, Adam Copeland and Dax Harwood addressed the crowd on Dynamite this past week. The fans assumed that Copeland and Harwood were sent by Tony Khan to reply to CM Punk's comments.

On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran was asked about CM Punk's controversial comments about All Elite Wrestling by co-host Jon Alba. Matt Hardy compared the situation to Cody Rhodes' comments, who appeared on the show after Punk, and stated that he admires The American Nightmare for his positive remarks about The Elite and All Elite Wrestling.

"It definitely created a lot of chatter which is a good buzz for the WrestleMania event. I mean people were definitely talking about CM Punk's comments. As far as some of the things he said, to me, it's very CM Punk. It's just very much who he is." [From 12:56 to 13:18]

Dutch Mantell believes CM Punk wanted to get fired from AEW

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling after the All In 2023 PPV in London. Punk was involved in a physical altercation with Jack Perry, who proceeded to use real glass in his match and took a shot at Punk on live TV. Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager claimed that CM Punk wanted to get out of his AEW contract so that he could return to the WWE.

"I have said this before. I think this was all laid out way, way in advance. Punk was going to WWE come hell or high water. And I think he just wanted to be done with AEW. I think he wanted to get fired, I have said that before," he said.

CM Punk is currently out with a torn tricep injury. He was seemingly locked in to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see how things proceed once he is fully healed.

