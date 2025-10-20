"Today was a rough day for me emotionally" - AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes sends a concerning message amid health issues

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes has given an update to his fans amidst his absence from the company due to health issues. He revealed that it has recently been a tough time for him.The veteran has been on an indefinite hiatus from the promotion as he is recovering from a double knee replacement surgery. He has not been seen in the ring since late July, with his last match being a brutal Chicago Street Fight against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship.Dustin Rhodes recently took to X/Twitter to talk about recent happenings in his life to his fans. He revealed that things have been tough, and he often feels exhausted during his recuperation process. He was hopeful that the next day would be better than this one.&quot;Hope y'all are having a great day today. Today was a rough day for me emotionally. Too many thoughts in my head plus this healing process has me exhausted everyday. Man, even though its been a rough one today, gotta #KeepSteppin and hoping tomorrow brings a brighter day. This double Knee replacements is no joke. 💪🏼🤘🏼&quot; Dustin wrote.Dustin Rhodes clapped back at a top AEW champion's claimDespite his age and his body's condition, The Natural did not seem to be slowing down in any way during the set of matches he was in before his hiatus.Almost a month ago, Kyle Fletcher made a bold claim on social media as he mentioned how he had killed all his idols and did everything it took to reach the point where he is now. Rhodes replied to this and mentioned how he did not get the job done, as he was still alive and standing despite everything.&quot;Kill these nuts! This legend is still here. You can't kill s**t,&quot; Rhodes wrote.Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKKill these nuts! This legend is still here. You can't kill s**tThis short-lived feud between Dustin Rhodes and The Protostar was must-see TV, and this could be something they both run back should the veteran recover from his health concerns.