  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Today was a rough day for me emotionally" - AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes sends a concerning message amid health issues

"Today was a rough day for me emotionally" - AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes sends a concerning message amid health issues

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 02:32 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is a top veteran in the business currently signed with AEW [photo courtesy of AEW
Dustin Rhodes is a top veteran in the business currently signed with AEW [photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes has given an update to his fans amidst his absence from the company due to health issues. He revealed that it has recently been a tough time for him.

Ad

The veteran has been on an indefinite hiatus from the promotion as he is recovering from a double knee replacement surgery. He has not been seen in the ring since late July, with his last match being a brutal Chicago Street Fight against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship.

Dustin Rhodes recently took to X/Twitter to talk about recent happenings in his life to his fans. He revealed that things have been tough, and he often feels exhausted during his recuperation process. He was hopeful that the next day would be better than this one.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hope y'all are having a great day today. Today was a rough day for me emotionally. Too many thoughts in my head plus this healing process has me exhausted everyday. Man, even though its been a rough one today, gotta #KeepSteppin and hoping tomorrow brings a brighter day. This double Knee replacements is no joke. 💪🏼🤘🏼" Dustin wrote.
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Dustin Rhodes clapped back at a top AEW champion's claim

Despite his age and his body's condition, The Natural did not seem to be slowing down in any way during the set of matches he was in before his hiatus.

Almost a month ago, Kyle Fletcher made a bold claim on social media as he mentioned how he had killed all his idols and did everything it took to reach the point where he is now. Rhodes replied to this and mentioned how he did not get the job done, as he was still alive and standing despite everything.

Ad
"Kill these nuts! This legend is still here. You can't kill s**t," Rhodes wrote.

This short-lived feud between Dustin Rhodes and The Protostar was must-see TV, and this could be something they both run back should the veteran recover from his health concerns.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications