Tommy Dreamer predicts eventual break up of top AEW act

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer thinks a female professional wrestler, the protege of a highly popular wrestler in AEW, has the potential to be the next big thing but only after she breaks up with her mentor.

The top act being referred to is the duo of Toni Storm and her mentee Mariah May. The Heart and Soul of ECW spoke his mind about the young female wrestler on the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast.

During the conversation, Dreamer also referenced the storyline between Chris Jericho and HOOK. Y2J and Taz's son are embroiled in a feud that had the former turn heel and win the FTW Championship at Dynasty 2024. Dreamer praised Jericho's recent promo on Dynamite.

However, Dreamer had this to say about Mariah:

“Your biggest story is Mariah May when she eventually turns on Toni Storm. Mariah May will be a massive star for AEW if you continue her trajectory, and what I’m saying is exactly what we were talking about with [Chris] Jericho and HOOK. You have these two people invested with each other over time, obviously, why does Mariah May need Toni Storm? She doesn’t, but she hangs out with her because, at first, she was like a stalker somewhat, or an obsessed fan, so she will be a big star eventually when that turn happens… Once it does, it’s going to be big," he said. [H/T ewrestlingnews.com]

Tag teams, stables, and proteges and mentors breaking up are classic wrestling tropes that work excellently. Mariah May debuted in AEW in 2023 and has performed in the Jacksonville-based company as well as its sister concern, ROH. She debuted as a superfan of "Timeless" and wrestled wearing the current AEW Women's World Champion's ring attire at Revolution 2024.

Tommy Dreamer praises Copeland vs Cage III on Dynamite

Tommy Dreamer had high praise on the same podcast for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, who are signed with AEW and in a feud. Cage, the head of The Patriarchs and The Rated-R Superstar had a handful of matches in the Jacksonville-based company. Dreamer had his eye on the "I Quit" match that the two put up on Dynamite, saying it was the "second-best I Quit match" he had seen.

He continued:

"I loved it, and not because I personally love both Adam and Christian. But the match was just so good. And even the beginning of it. It had such a big fight feel. And I'm looking at the guys and my god, they are still so great. I always knew their greatness." (24:07 - 24:30)

After winning the match, Copeland became the AEW TNT Champion. When Tommy Dreamer was active in the ring, he clashed with Captain Charisma several times, and the two were even in a feud for the ECW Championship, back when both were with WWE.

It remains to be seen which other AEW matches catch the eye of Tommy Dreamer and other wrestling stalwarts.