Toni Storm looks almost unrecognizable in a no-makeup photo at AEW show

Toni Storm is currently one of the most 'over' wrestlers in the industry. She holds the AEW Women's Championship and has defended it recently against Deonna Purrazzo at Revolution.

Storm has taken the wrestling world by "storm" with her unique "Timeless" character. Tony Khan's production packages her well, and there are very rare instances where wrestling fans can see her in her natural look. The star was recently clicked without her makeup, and that image went viral online quickly, with many saying she looks unrecognizable.

"This was special.. Toni Storm is “Timeless” but we chatted when she had no make-up on and is “Classic” for damn sure! #AEWRevolution."

Will Toni Storm be Mercedes Mone's first feud in AEW?

Mercedes Mone is dropping heavy hints that she might join Tony Khan's company, but has already clarified that she will be back in WWE someday.

However, while the latter part of that sentence will take some time to become reality, fans are now wondering who will be The Boss' first feud if she makes her way to the roster of the Jacksonville-based company. All logic points to Timeless Toni Storm, as she is the current Women's World Champion.

Mone is one of the most celebrated female wrestlers. Storm, on the other hand, has gone from strength to strength throughout her career, with a stint in NXT and then reigning supreme in the Tony Khan-owned company.

In not Storm. the wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks will have a stacked roster and interesting storylines if she joins the Jacksonville-based company in its current state. Queen Aminata and Deonna Purrazzo have also recently joined All Elite Wrestling, while the stable The Outcasts is close to seeing a complete breakdown.

Another female wrestler, Big Billie Starkz, had taken to her X account to call out the idea of Mone making her AEW debut at the Big Business edition of Dynamite.

