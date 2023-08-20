Toni Storm unveils surprising new look on AEW Collision [Photo]

With another Saturday night comes another episode of AEW Collision. Between all the in-ring action and storyline developments, Toni Storm has managed to find a way to capture fans' attention despite not competing on tonight's show.

The former two-time Women's Champion has become increasingly more deranged over the past few weeks since losing her title to Hikaru Shida on the 200th episode of Dynamite. Her antics reached a new high this week when she debuted a new look during her backstage interview with Lexy Nair.

Once again taking her Disney witch-esque character to the next level, Storm stated her intention to win back the Women's Championship at the upcoming All In pay-per-view and threatened the reporter about questioning her relationship with Saraya.

As entertaining as this segment was, the star of the show was undoubtedly Storm's new hairstyle. Reminiscent of a mix between The Addams Family and Madonna's iconic 'do in 1990's Dick Tracy, Storm sported a raised, puffy style with shaved sides and curls on top that is simply to die for.

Not only does this change in appearance fit her new character to a tee, but Storm also seems to be having a great time experimenting with new creative ways to connect with the audience, and fans are absolutely lapping it all up.

Britt Baker's unique connection to AEW All In

The four-way match for the AEW Women's Championship at All In will feature Toni Storm, Saraya, Britt Baker, and the current titleholder Hikaru Shida.

One interesting fact about this bout is that, despite being the most experienced of these women, Saraya is the only contestant to have not held the AEW Women's Championship. With the event taking place in her home country of England, she will be hoping to change this fact.

A more peculiar fact about this bout is that it will mark the second time Britt Baker has competed in a four-way match at an "All In" pay-per-view. She was one-quarter of the only women's match on the original show of the same name back in 2018 alongside fellow AEW talent Madison Rayne, current WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, and the eventual winner on the night Tessa Blanchard.

