WWE will hold its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view on Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Usually, AEW Rampage is pre-recorded on Wednesday after Dynamite and is aired on Friday, whereas Collision airs live on Saturday. However, on November 25, AEW will produce a three-hour special live episode of Rampage and Collision, going head to head with the big four pay-per-view.

Expand Tweet

On October 10, 2023, WWE and AEW competed for television ratings when Dynamite was held on a Tuesday instead of Wednesday, which put it up against NXT. The companies pulled all the stops to make their respective shows must-watch for fans. In the end, the Stamford-based company won the ratings battle, and that too by a hefty margin.

Wrestling fans reacted on social media to the news of the upcoming clash by reminding the Jacksonville-based company about its October 10 encounter with the professional wrestling giant. Much like that event, the decision to move Rampage this week was likely made by Warner Bros. Discovery, but that hasn't stopped many from asking Tony Khan about the logic behind such a move.

The common belief among the fans is that AEW doesn't stand a chance against WWE's PLE, especially with Randy Orton's return already confirmed by the promotion.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho addresses WWE NXT's victory over AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

For the Tuesday Night clash between WWE and AEW on October 10, the companies did their best to bring in as many viewers as possible. The Stamford-based company turned to legends like The Undertaker and John Cena to make the episode of NXT memorable. Tony Khan's company produced a pay-per-view-like event with multiple title changes.

Expand Tweet

Following NXT's victory, Chris Jericho shared his take on the difference in TV ratings between the two companies. Speaking to The Messenger, The Ocho said All Elite Wrestling produced a better show that day, and therefore, the loss was not a big deal.

Jericho added that Tony Khan could also have brought in popular stars, but he didn't and chose to concentrate on producing a better show.

"So, don't get too far up your own a** because you didn't do that good of a job as far as crushing us. And our show was better than theirs, quite frankly. So, it doesn't bother me. It's competition, man. It's good for the fans, it's good for the companies," Chris Jericho said. (H/t The Messenger)

Drew McIntyre sends a message to WWE Universe ahead of Randy Orton's massive return at Survivor Series 2023. Read the full story here.