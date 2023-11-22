Drew McIntyre sends a six-word message ahead of Randy Orton's massive return at Survivor Series 2023

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter/X to send a message ahead of the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

At the show, McIntyre and The Judgment Day will face the team of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins in a WarGames Match. On this week's RAW, The American Nightmare himself finally confirmed Orton's return.

Taking to Twitter/X, McIntyre sent a six-word message, questioning the WWE Universe if they were entertained or not.

"Are you not entertained?" wrote McIntyre.

Check out McIntyre's tweet:

Vince Russo praised Drew McIntyre's booking from RAW and urged WWE to carry on the momentum

Vince Russo was impressed with WWE's booking of Drew McIntyre from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

On last week's show, McIntyre finally turned heel after he attacked Jey Uso during his and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The distraction led to The Judgment Day retaining the tag team titles.

Speaking on this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that McIntyre has the potential to be a major star for WWE following his shocking heel turn.

The wrestling veteran was also impressed by The Scottish Warrior's promo and noted the negative reaction he received from the WWE Universe.

"I liked the promo. Everything Drew said was the truth. The people are booing him out of the building, who cares? If they can keep Drew on this path, it can be good. But they gotta keep him on this path," said Russo.

Drew McIntyre will aim to make a major statement at Survivor Series. At the latest Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, losing to Seth Rollins in the process.

