Drew McIntyre gets booed by RAW crowd; wrestling veteran urges WWE to carry on the momentum (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the slow change in Drew McIntyre's character on RAW.

Drew kicked off RAW this week, explaining why he attacked Jey Uso last Monday. He made it clear that he hadn't joined The Judgment Day but would be part of their team at Survivor Series: WarGames. He spoke about his hate for Uso and the rest of the Bloodline and how they stole the biggest moment of his life at Clash at the Castle.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was appreciative of the way WWE is booking Drew McIntyre. He claimed that The Scottish Warrior's character has the potential to break out as a major attraction for the company if they worked patiently with him.

"I liked the promo. Everything Drew said was the truth. The people are booing him out of the building, who cares? If they can keep Drew on this path, it can be good. But they gotta keep him on this path." [From 5:55 onwards]

Drew has already proved to be a valuable asset for Team Judgment Day. He defeated Jey Uso in a singles match to earn the advantage for his his team heading into WarGames.

