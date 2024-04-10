Tony Khan addresses speculation of Jon Moxley appearing at WWE WrestleMania XL

AEW President Tony Khan has obliged WWE several times when it comes to his company's talent appearing for the sports entertainment juggernaut. Some thought it might happen again with Jon Moxley at WrestleMania XL, but it doesn't seem like that was ever a possibility.

Fans exploded with excitement as The Shield's entrance theme blared during the main event of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia this past weekend. For one brief moment, many believed that Jon Moxley would join Seth Rollins in distracting Roman Reigns so that Cody Rhodes could gain the advantage in the match.

While Seth Rollins did show up in his classic Shield attire, Moxley was nowhere to be seen, and it seems there were never any plans for him to be. In a recent interview with ComicBook, Tony Khan confirmed that WWE never reached out to All Elite Wrestling in an attempt to bring Moxley in for the event.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear whether Khan would have agreed to such a request, as he has allowed the likes of Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Billy Gunn to show up on WWE TV in the past. In any case, it would have been an impressive feat for Moxley, as he had wrestled in Japan the night before at NJPW Sakura Genesis 2024.

Tony Khan sheds light on airing All In footage on AEW Dynamite

AEW shocked the wrestling world this past weekend when it advertised a special segment for this week's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The company's EVPs, The Young Bucks, are set to air and commentate on exclusive backstage footage from last year's All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

The footage, which may show CM Punk's now-infamous altercation with Jack Perry, could cause the internet wrestling community to explode. It's such a controversial move that many believe Tony Khan will pull a bait-and-switch on fans tuning in to see it. However, it seems the All Elite chief is intent on going all in.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan confirmed that the footage will be real:

"AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage, The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history–the world record-holder for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling record, over 81,035 total–and it was an important night backstage, as well," he said.

There are various rumors about what really happened backstage that day in August 2023. With Jack Perry seemingly on his way back to AEW television, it seems that fans will finally learn the truth this Wednesday on Dynamite.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here