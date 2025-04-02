  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan and AEW insulted for the second time this week at WWE event 

Tony Khan and AEW insulted for the second time this week at WWE event 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 02, 2025 02:56 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the AEW President [Photo courtesy of AEW on YouTube, wwe.com and WWE on X]

Another shot at Tony Khan and AEW was just fired tonight on WWE programming. This was the second time this week that something of the sort has taken place.

Ad

A few days ago, during WWE RAW, a reference to the Jacksonville-based promotion's President was made during the verbal confrontation between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Cena claimed that he has been able to build empires for billionaires in the past, while Cody has just taken money from their children. This was seen by many as a shot at his time working with Tony Khan.

Moments ago, during tonight's episode of NXT, Ricky Saints won the North American Championship. However, post-match, he was attacked by Ethan Page. Page then picked up the belt and raised it over his head, while the crowd began to chant "Tony fumbled." Many seemed to agree with the sentiment, seeing how the two former AEW stars were being booked on the brand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Chants against Tony Khan and AEW were heard during Ricky Saints' debut match

This was not the first time 'Tony fumbled' chants were rampant in NXT. Back in late February, these were heard during Ricky Saints' debut match. These would go on for the entire match, and once more when Saints got the win.

This is an interesting time for both companies, seeing as how stars have jumped ship from both sides and have found themselves in better positions.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी