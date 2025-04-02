Tony Khan and AEW insulted for the second time this week at WWE event 

Another shot at Tony Khan and AEW was just fired tonight on WWE programming. This was the second time this week that something of the sort has taken place.

Ad

A few days ago, during WWE RAW, a reference to the Jacksonville-based promotion's President was made during the verbal confrontation between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Cena claimed that he has been able to build empires for billionaires in the past, while Cody has just taken money from their children. This was seen by many as a shot at his time working with Tony Khan.

Moments ago, during tonight's episode of NXT, Ricky Saints won the North American Championship. However, post-match, he was attacked by Ethan Page. Page then picked up the belt and raised it over his head, while the crowd began to chant "Tony fumbled." Many seemed to agree with the sentiment, seeing how the two former AEW stars were being booked on the brand.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chants against Tony Khan and AEW were heard during Ricky Saints' debut match

This was not the first time 'Tony fumbled' chants were rampant in NXT. Back in late February, these were heard during Ricky Saints' debut match. These would go on for the entire match, and once more when Saints got the win.

Expand Tweet

This is an interesting time for both companies, seeing as how stars have jumped ship from both sides and have found themselves in better positions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback