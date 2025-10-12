  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  Tony Khan announces blockbuster match for AEW Dynamite; Kenny Omega set to team with former rival

Tony Khan announces blockbuster match for AEW Dynamite; Kenny Omega set to team with former rival

By Karan Raj

Modified Oct 12, 2025 14:03 GMT

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 12, 2025 14:03 GMT
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

Tony Khan announced a major trios match for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite today. Interestingly, the match will feature Kenny Omega teaming up with a former enemy.

This week, the Jacksonville-based promotion will host a special three-hour combined Dynamite and Collision show on Wednesday, airing live from Kansas City, Missouri. The mega-event, which serves as the go-home show for WrestleDream 2025, already boasts a stacked card, including the Trios Title being defended by the Opps against La Facción Ingobernable. Now, Tony Khan has added another blockbuster trios match to the show in which Kenny Omega will team up with his former rival, Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus ( The Jurassic Express ) to take on Josh Alexander, Mark Davis, and Hechicero of the Don Callis Family.

Khan announced the bout on X earlier today following a brief interchange between Omega and Perry on the latest edition of Collision.

"#AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT THIS WEDNESDAY, 10/15 @KennyOmegamanX /@Boy_Myth_Legend/ @Luchasaurus vs @DUNKZILLADavis / @_ReyHechicero / @Walking_Weapon At #AEWCollision, Kenny + Jack agreed that they have the same enemies. Omega/Jurassic Express vs @TheDonCallis Family THIS WEDNESDAY!"

Check out Khan's post on X below:

Kenny Omega was involved in a big brawl on AEW Collision

The opening bout of last Saturday's Collision was Kota Ibushi against Josh Alexander. During the match, the Golden Star suffered a serious injury after slipping on the top rope and falling awkwardly. He then lost the match by countout. To make things worse, absent All Elite Wrestling star and Don Callis Family member, Mark Davis, made his return to attack Ibushi immediately, but Kenny Omega thwarted his attempt. The Cleaner was able to take out both Davis and Alexander upon his arrival.

As of right now, there appears to be little affection for the Best Bout Machine when it comes to Jack Perry. It will be interesting to see if they can coexist this Wednesday.

Edited by Karan Raj
