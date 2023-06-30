Tony Khan announces CM Punk's role on AEW Collision this week

AEW President Tony Khan has announced the role of CM Punk on the forthcoming episode of Collision this week.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been riding high since his singles victory over Satoshi Kojima during the Owen Hart Cup tournament at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II.

After missing Dynamite this week, many fans were pondering his status for the upcoming Collision, as the company hadn't promoted him for the taped show in Hamilton.

Earlier today, Fightful Select learned that the Chicago native is slated to appear on the Saturday night show and may even "perform in some capacity."

Tony Khan has now taken to Twitter to confirm CM Punk's role, announcing that he'd be on the commentary table for the match between Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong.

It's worth noting that The Second City Saint will face the winner of this bout in the Semi-finals of the ongoing Owen Hart Cup next week. The finals will take place on the July 15 episode of Collision.

CM Punk's old foe wants to rekindle a rivalry with him in AEW

Throughout his illustrious career, CM Punk has made a lot of enemies in the ring. One of them is Bryan Danielson, who still has a desire to lock horns with The Second City Saint again in the future.

During the post-show media scrum, The American Dragon named some of his dream matchups he'd like to see happen once he returns from forearm injury:

“Obviously, Zack Sabre Jr. is somebody who I’d love to wrestle. I’d love to wrestle Will Ospreay, he’s fantastic, but you know, there’s also a ton of AEW people that I’d love to wrestle. You know, we still haven’t done [the second match between myself] and Kenny Omega. Me and Punk, we had a couple of matches in WWE, but we never had like a big match, right? Me and Samoa Joe never had a big match. There’s the younger guys, I haven’t stepped foot in the ring with Darby. How great is Darby?"

The two bigwigs haven't crossed each other's paths in almost a decade. With both men now being on separate shows, it will be interesting to see if a dream match between Punk and Danielson is on the cards for AEW.

Do you want to see CM Punk vs. Bryan Danielson in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes