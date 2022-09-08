Tony Khan announces drastic transformations to Rampage after Dynamite goes off-air

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the Buffalo, New York crowd after a captivating episode of Dynamite went off the air.

Though AEW's biggest event of the year, All Out, had some enthralling contests, the controversy that followed overshadowed the matches. CM Punk, who became world champion for the second time at the pay-per-view, got involved in a backstage fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks following the post-show media scrum. Punk had accused the EVPs of leaking information.

In the main event of Dynamite this week, Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta to capture the ROH Pure Championship. After the event, when the set was being modified for Rampage tapings, Khan appeared in front of the crowd to announce some drastic changes to the show.

According to Brandon Thurston on Twitter, TK is planning something massive:

"Tony Khan came out on the ramp with the mic as Rampage setup changes are happening to a mixed reaction. Says he’s trying to put on the best 3 hours in AEW history."

Tony Khan made an announcement at the start of this week's Dynamite

This week's flagship show started with a video of the AEW President addressing the crowd.

As a result of the alleged brawl between CM Punk and The Elite, they were stripped of the AEW World Championship and the Trios Titles, respectively. Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks were also suspended.

In the clip, Tony Khan announced that the aforementioned titles had been vacated, and there will be a tournament to determine the new world champion.

On Dynamite, Bryan Danielson advanced through the first round and will face Chris Jericho in the semifinals. Sammy Guevara will face Darby Allin on Friday's Rampage, and the winner will have a match against Jon Moxley. The finals will take place on the Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 21.

As far as the Trios Championships are concerned, the Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fénix) is the new champion as they defeated Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta) on the show today.

With the titles changing hands so soon, it remains to be seen what the future holds for CM Punk and The Elite.

Who do you think should be the new world champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy