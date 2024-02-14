Tony Khan announces first-time-ever match for Jon Moxley against former WWE star

On tomorrow's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley is set for a first-ever singles match with another former WWE Superstar that he is all too familiar with. This would be one-half of FTR, Dax Harwood.

Last Saturday on Collision, Mox and Claudio Castagnoli competed once more against the stars of CMLL in tag team action and were again successful. After the match, they had words for the locker room, as they were still looking for a fight. Right away, they received a response from FTR, who confronted the duo, and this eventually led to a brawl between the four men.

Earlier today, Tony Khan made it official that Jon Moxley and Dax Harwood, two of the men involved in the brawl on Collision, will share the ring one-on-one tomorrow on Dynamite, which takes place at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. This will also be their first time going head-to-head in the ring.

"TOMORROW, Valentine's Day @HEBCenter Austin, TX Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite On TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT @DaxFTR vs @JonMoxley After Saturday's brawl, there's no love lost between FTR/BCC! Now, for the first time ever 1-on-1: DAX vs MOX Live on @TBSNetwork, Valentine's Day TOMORROW!"

Jon Moxley teases invading CMLL

Following an eventful two weeks, which has featured a brewing feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and the stars of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), the AEW stars claimed this may not be finished yet.

The BCC has always backed their word and taken the fight to those who have stood in their way, no matter where in the world they are. Just last month, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley made their way to New Japan Pro-Wrestling to deal with unfinished business.

In an exclusive clip from AEW, Mox and Claudio addressed the luchadors and claimed that things weren't finished between them. They were always ready for another fight, and this time, they claimed that they could visit Arena Mexico, an iconic arena where the CMLL stars compete.

Now all eyes are on AEW as the company is less than three weeks away from Revolution, which will feature the retirement match of Sting. With many more matches being listed on the card, could this feud between the BCC and FTR be a part of the event?

