Tony Khan announces first-time-ever singles match

Tony Khan has made another announcement, and it is about a first-time-ever singles match for this week’s Collision. The participants of the match are Mark Briscoe and Brody King.

The House of Black attacked Mark Briscoe a couple of weeks ago on AEW Collison when he was supposed to replace Dani Garcia in a match against the heel faction. Briscoe addressed the attack on last week’s AEW Collision and called out HOB during the episode.

Mark will finally get an opportunity to get his revenge as Tony Khan, via social media on early Saturday, announced that Mark Briscoe will face Brody King on Collison this week. The two stars have never collided inside the ring one-on-one, which means this is a first-time-ever singles match.

“TOMORROW @TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT Mark Briscoe vs Brody King After his altercations with House of Black, @SussexCoChicken will collide vs @Brodyxking TOMORROW Thank you all who watched #AEWRampage tonight, see you TOMORROW at Collision!,” Tony Khan tweed on X.

Expand Tweet

Lucha Libre stars set to make debut in Tony Khan's promotion this Saturday

More CMLL stars are set to make their debut on this week’s Collision. Star Jr. and Esfinge are the two Lucha Libre stars who will have their first match on Collision. The duo will go against Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. Excalibur announced the matchup on Dynamite this week.

“This Saturday, 2/10 @TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas Saturday Night #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT Live on @TNTdrama Star Jr + Esfinge vs @JonMoxley + @ClaudioCSRO With the @CMLL_OFICIAL vs BCC battle heating up, @Esfinge_cmll + Star Jr will collide vs Mox + Claudio THIS SATURDAY!,” Tony Khan later announced on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

CMLL stars have been butting heads with All Elite stars lately, and it all started with Mistico, Volador Jr, Hechicero, and Máscara Dorada attacking Jon Moxley last week. AEW star Bryan Danielson has already grabbed a one-up on CMLL’s Hechicero after defeating him on the latest edition of Collision.

Are you excited for Star Jr. and Esfinge's debut on Collision? Share your thoughts in the comments below!