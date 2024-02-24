Tony Khan announces massive match, Chris Jericho banned from the building

Tony Khan added a massive match to the upcoming AEW weekly show, and Chris Jericho will not be permitted ringside during the bout. He is banned from the building altogether. The match added to the Collison card is Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sammy Guevara.

On the February 24 episode of Rampage, The Spanish God had a verbal confrontation with The Don Callis family after he called out Hobbs during the show. Later, fans saw Hobbs attacking the former TNT Champion. The 30-year-old star threw some blows of his own, but his attacker was the one who got the last laugh.

After the show wrapped up, Tony Khan went to his X/Twitter account to officially announce Hobbs vs Sammy for Collision. It will be a no-disqualification match. Plus, Chris Jericho is not allowed to be in the building. Not only that but The Don Callis family is also banned from the Saturday show.

“TOMORROW! @GSBArena Springfield, MO Saturday Night #AEWCollision TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT No DQ @TrueWillieHobbs vs @sammyguevara @TheDonCallis Family + @IAmJericho will be banned from the building + there must be a winner when Hobbs collides vs Sammy on TNT in a No DQ Match TOMORROW,” Khan wrote.

Check out Khan's announcement below:

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan also announced a WWE legend's final AEW Dynamite appearance

Tony Khan made another important announcement regarding the final AEW Dynamite appearance of wrestling legend Sting. The star is scheduled to have his retirement match at AEW Revolution, where he will team up with his tag team partner Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks.

Tony Khan revealed that the 2/28 edition of Dynamite, which will emanate from Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama, will be The Icon's final Dynamite and his last official appearance on TBS.

Check out his announcement below:

Expand Tweet

He also mentioned that the WCW legend may show up on AEW TV in the future, but he will make his last TBS appearance as a pro wrestler on 2/28 Dynamite.

Are you ready to see Sting on his final Dynamite show? Tell us in the comments section below.