Tony Khan announces top AEW star’s return to singles competition on Dynamite after 17 months

A former AEW champion will make her Dynamite singles return for the first time in almost one and a half years. This was made official earlier today by Tony Khan. This star would be Thunder Rosa.

Last month, La Mera Mera made her in-ring return for the first time since August 2022. She suffered from an injury which caused her to go on a long-term hiatus. This also forced her to relinquish the Women's Championship.

Following her successful singles return this Saturday on Collision against Queen Aminata, Tony Khan announced that Thunder Rosa will follow this up with her Dynamite in-ring return as she takes on Red Velvet. The latter comes from a recent loss to Deonna Purrazzo.

"TOMORROW #AEWDynamite Savannah, GA TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT @ThunderRosa22 vs @Thee_Red_Velvet. After a successful singles comeback at #AEWCollision, Thunder Rosa will return to Wednesday for her first Dynamite singles match since 2022 vs Red Velvet, who aims to stir it up TOMORROW!"

Thunder Rosa says it felt like she never left AEW

Last Saturday, Thunder Rosa made her return to singles action for the first time in more than a year. She had a few words to say after a victory.

She was asked backstage after the show how it felt to be back after being gone for so long. She then passionately expressed how before the injury, she was the champion and at the top of her game, and certain situations took this away from her. She was irate at the fact that she had to work her way up once more.

"I left as the champion. As the champion! And you're asking me how do I feel to be back in the ring? I've been walking in the shadows for a long, long time. August 6th. All of you girls say that you're walking in darkness, that you are lost, that you don't get an opportunity. I was on the top of my career, and life and the circumstances took everything away from me. And now I have to come and work from the bottom to get back to the top?" (0:19 - 0:50)

Rosa also expressed how being in the ring made her feel empowered, and it felt like she had never left.

"I've been waiting for you guys to ask me that question! Where were you when I needed you guys? Where? Where were you to ask me the real questions? How do I feel about being in the ring? I feel strong! I feel empowered! I feel like I never left. (...) I never left; just remember that. Nunca me fuí." (0:51 - 1:15)

Now, the AEW Women's roster seems to be getting even close to being at its best, and with some great names joining the promotion, it will be interesting to see what goes down.

