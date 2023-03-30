"Tony Khan has no ba**s" - WWE veteran slams AEW boss for letting controversial star get slandered

AEW star CM Punk's since-deleted controversial Instagram story has sent shockwaves across the wrestling world.

It has garnered mixed reactions from fans and veterans alike, with Jim Cornette becoming the latest to weigh in on the situation.

The Straight Edge Superstar took to his Instagram handle to lambast Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho. He called them liars and accused Jon Moxley of allegedly refusing to put him over during their storyline en route to All Out last year.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager defended Punk's actions and held Tony Khan responsible for allowing 'sh*t to go on:

"Punk has to set the record straight again because he's being slandered in the press with the whisper campaign. And the little things that they do to prick him on television and it sets back Tony's talks because Tony has no ba**s as we've come to find out, and will not put his foot down, will not make any decisions about anything, and allows this sh*t to go on," Jim Cornette said. (19:43 onwards)

You can check out the full clip below:

AEW star Jon Moxley had an interesting response to CM Punk's Instagram rant

Jon Moxley is a man of few words but didn't mince words while breaking the silence on CM Punk's controversial remarks about him on Instagram.

During The Sessions podcast, the AEW star downplayed the Chicago native's IG story and clarified that he didn't want to get dragged into "this dumb sh*t." He said:

"No. ‘Cause nothing has unfolded. It’s f**king annoying. Just ‘cause somebody says some stupid s**t on social media, like that’s not news but it ends up being a thing. I don’t wanna get dragged into this dumb s**t. I could f**king unload on a lot of f**king people right now, and when I start getting dragged into this s**t it tempts me to do that, but I’m not gonna f**king sink to that level."

It is unknown if CM Punk's latest tirade has hurt his chances of returning to AEW. Rumor has it that he's close to being medically cleared to return to in-ring action from a torn tricep injury he suffered late last year.

