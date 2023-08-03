Tony Khan believes 4-time WWE Champion will be back in AEW before the year ends

AEW President Tony Khan has provided an update regarding a former WWE Champion's return to the company.

The former champion in question, you guessed it, is Bryan Danielson. While he made his name in WWE, an injury kept him sidelined from action for a significant period of time. Soon after he made his in-ring return, he left the brand to join AEW in 2021.

Danielson's match with Kazuchika Okada this year at Forbidden Door had left him with a broken arm. Since then, he has been absent from the screen and continues to focus on his recovery.

In a recent conversation with Mike Johnson for PWInsider, Tony Khan stated the following regarding the former WWE Champion:

"There is a little more clarity as to when Bryan Danielson will be back from his injury. I'm very excited to get Bryan back. I don't want to put a timetable because it's a challenging injury and a tough recovery, but I'm very confident Bryan will be back later this year. I'm still not sure when Jamie Hayter will be cleared. She doesn't know and we don't know, but hopefully sooner rather than later. Bryan, I'm very confident you'll see in a matter of months," he said. (H/T: Fightful)

AEW star reserves high praise for Terry Funk

While Bryan Danielson is certainly one of the best in the business, Eddie Kingston believes that only Terry Funk deserves G.O.A.T status.

Speaking on What Happened When, the AEW star stated:

"I'm sitting there after hernia surgery, watching Dynamite on one of the f**king Turner stations, and I hear the blasphemy coming out of Excalibur and Schiavone's mouth about Bryan Danielson being the GOAT. I said, 'Absolutely not, I can't let this go.' I got a group chat with the guys, so I go, 'Hey fu*kos, it's Terry Funk, the greatest of all time.'" (H/T: Fightful)

The former WWE Champion's return to action is highly awaited, and fans will hope for a suitable booking for the star.

