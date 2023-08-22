Tony Khan boasts about AEW Fight Forever's success, confirms a new mode is coming soon

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on CNBC this morning to talk about AEW's next big pay-per-view event, All In. Khan also talked about the successful launch of their first-ever video game AEW: Fight Forever.

Fight Forever was launched on June 19, 2023, and has been very successful due to its gameplay which resembles WWF No Mercy and Here Comes The Pain. The game has received a lot of criticism, but it holds its place well as the first-ever video game for the company.

Speaking with CNBC, Tony Khan gave his thoughts on the successful launch of the game and talked about the Stadium Stampede mode coming soon to Fight Forever:

“I'm very excited. The game has been a very successful launch. We've made great revenues back. Also, we'll have Stadium Stampede mode coming soon to Fight Forever. The video game, which is the aforementioned title we were just talking about and has been a great success for us. A very great launch in our first video game ever, which is a great new revenue stream for a company that's less than five years old.” [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Vince Russo claims AEW president Tony Khan has made a big mistake that has come back to haunt him

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently took a shot on Tony Khan after the recent controversial events that took place backstage in the company.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several rumors about the backstage atmosphere in AEW. Multiple reports also claimed that CM Punk has seemingly taken authority backstage and has a say in which star is allowed on the show.

While speaking to the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff took shots at Tony Khan for not being able to manage his promotion.

"It is very difficult to have an active talent be involved in management, and the reason being because we all know the boys, and rightfully so, are going to look out for themselves first. It's a dog-eat-dog world, that's the way the system was set up." [6:06 - 6:27]

