Tony Khan to book WWE legend in a major title match at AEW All In? Exploring the chances

The anticipation for AEW All In 2025 is immense. Several matches have been announced for the pay-per-view so far, with the World Championship and the Women's World Championship set to be on the line.

The World Tag Team Championship will also be on the line at All In. Reigning champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will defend their gold against Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey (JetSpeed). Interestingly, in the past few days, The Hurt Syndicate has had confrontations with The Patriarchy. WWE legend Christian Cage and his adopted son, ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne, are a newly formed tag team.

On this week's Collision, Benjamin will lock horns with Knight and Wayne in a three-way match. Wayne and Cage have expressed the desire to hold tag team gold in the company. Since the duo currently has strong momentum, Tony Khan should make the World Tag Team Title match at All In a three-way tag team bout. The Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed vs. The Patriarchy has the potential to tear the house down. Additionally, if Cage and Wayne become the new champions, it will make for a historic and shocking moment.

That said, this is mere conjecture at this point.

AEW star Christian Cage does not intend to reunite with Cope

Christian Cage and Cope (FKA Edge) have held tag team gold in WWE a staggering seven times. The two wrestlers are good friends in real life. However, they haven't reunited in AEW yet.

Recently, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp said on The Hump that this reunion was supposed to happen at All In. However, the former AEW TNT Champion wants to continue The Patriarchy angle for now.

“People I talked to hinted to me that there were some hiccups in relation to turning Christian babyface or getting him out of The Patriarchy. Seems like he wanted to do that for a little bit longer," he said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

The Patriarchy is one of the most entertaining factions in All Elite Wrestling. Hopefully, Cage and Wayne will become tag team champions someday.

