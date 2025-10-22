  • home icon
  • Tony Khan breaks silence on Andrade's AEW status amid legal struggles with WWE

Tony Khan breaks silence on Andrade's AEW status amid legal struggles with WWE

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 22, 2025 01:34 GMT
Andrade has found himself in a complicated legal situation [photo: wwe.com and AEW's Official YouTube Channel]

Tony Khan has just finally addressed a major star's status within AEW amidst a period of uncertainty. He was full of praise for the individual and was looking forward to the future.

Andrade was signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2021 to 2023 before returning to WWE for a brief run. Unfortunately, that came to an end this year, but he has been in wrestling limbo due to complications with his contract. As it stands, it seems like he may spend a year not competing due to it.

While appearing on the Superstar Crossover podcast by Z100 New York, Tony Khan spoke about the luchador. He briefly mentioned his past stint with them and how, since then, he has always thought highly of him. Despite not being at liberty to say more, Khan mentioned how he was looking forward to his future.

“Well, Andrade El Idolo was a great wrestler in AEW, and he left at the end of Worlds End ’23, at the end of 2023. I gave, actually here in New York, [a] press conference at the scrum, and I said, ‘I think Andrade El Idolo is a great wrestler, he’s leaving AEW on a very high note, and he’s leaving on the best of terms.’ And all of that is true, and I have a ton of respect for him, and I can’t say much more other than to say that I’m very excited to see what happens next with Andrade. I love the guy very much, and I have a lot of respect for him,” Tony Khan said. [H/T ITRWrestling]
Tony Khan recently spoke about another absent AEW star

During the same podcast, the host, Josh Martinez, asked TK about several other persons of interest within the company whose status is unknown. One of these was Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Khan mentioned how she has been a great part of the company. Despite her absence, he confirmed that she was still with the promotion and that he hoped to see her back soon.

“What a great star in AEW Dr. Britt Baker has been. She is still a fantastic wrestling star. She's been away from AEW for a while, but still very much with us, and at some point hopefully soon, I'd love to see Britt Baker come back,” said Khan [H/T: Drainmaker on X]

With these top stars, there is still a bit of uncertainty regarding their future. Fans should just continue to stay tuned for some developments on that end.

