Tony Khan comments on his new AEW signing at Full Gear 2023

AEW President Tony Khan made a major announcement, revealing that one of the best wrestlers in the world will be signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion at Full Gear.

Just hours ahead of the go-home edition of Dynamite before Full Gear, Khan revealed that a major star will be at the Kia Forum on November 18 to sign with the company.

Speaking on the media call ahead of Full Gear, Tony Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the new signing, stating:

"I'm really excited about that. It's gonna be someone that will be a great addition to AEW and it's gonna be a big deal."

Adding fuel to the excitement, Khan also dropped the bombshell that former NJPW star Kota Ibushi has joined the AEW roster. This unexpected signing has only created more anticipation for the announcement at Full Gear.

Fans believe there's a good chance that the mystery signee could be former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone or NJPW icon Will Ospreay. They will have to wait until Full Gear to find out who the mystery signee is.

AEW President Tony Khan called former WWE Superstar 'greatest wrestlers on the planet'

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné has made a name for herself in NJPW since leaving the Stamford-based promotion in May 2022. Speculation is rife about her potential move to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During an interview, Khan was asked about Mercedes Moné, where he called her 'one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet.

“I think one of the great stars that’s been involved in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, who I have a ton of respect for, is Mercedes Moné, and I think we have a good relationship, and I also think she is one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet, and it was great to have Mercedes Moné at AEW All In,” Tony Khan said.

It will be intriguing to see if Moné will be the one coming to the Jacksonville-based promotion this Saturday at Full Gear.

Who do you think will be the new AEW signing at Full Gear 2023? Sound off in the comments below.

