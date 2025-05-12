Tony Khan has completely fumbled potential WWE prospect, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Tony Khan has often been able to hire free agents that WWE was interested in, owing to several factors. However, one particular hire has apparently been handled terribly, according to wrestling veteran and ex-champion EC3.

The star being talked about is Will Ospreay. In late 2023, Ospreay gained free agency after parting ways with NJPW. At the time, there was heavy speculation about him joining WWE, but he ultimately decided to sign up with Tony Khan's roster instead. The British star has certainly put up some impactful matches since, but EC3 feels that he is not pushed as much as he should be.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained how he would have booked Ospreay in AEW. He said:

"I'll say this though, him coming over in AEW to the American audience like a fresh talent, who looks cool and has all this energy and does all these amazing things, I don't think they did him a good service in how they portrayed him. Because, if I was booking that show, he would be the top babyface, like red hot right now. Good wrestling, being great in the ring is one thing but like that dude should be the top guy, attracting new eyeballs." [7:41 onwards]

The AEW star recently took a shot at the WWE roster

Will Ospreay apparently thinks that Tony Khan's promotion is much better than WWE, where Triple H is the creative head, despite not being ahead in terms of viewership and ratings.

Speaking in an interview with The Daily Star, the AEW talent explained that although he admired and respected WWE stars, he believed that his company had much better in-ring workers.

"Of course, I respect WWE and I admire everyone there. A lot of people think I hate Triple H, and I really don't. I've never met the guy before in my life. For me, there is always this little bit of rivalry where I'll be like, 'Yeah, you guys are the biggest, you guys draw the bigger houses, you guys got the bigger deals,' but the moment the bell rings, I think we're better than all of them," he said.

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Will Ospreay down the line.

