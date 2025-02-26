Tony Khan confirms major issue to be addressed on AEW Dynamite

The next chapter of an ongoing rivalry between two top AEW stars will unfold this week on Dynamite. One of the talents in question, Swerve Strickland, is slated to appear this Wednesday along with his manager Prince Nana, as per Tony Khan's latest announcement.

Earlier this month in Atlanta, Georgia, Strickland finally took on Ricochet one-on-one after weeks of pursuit. Unfortunately, The Future of Flight managed to counter the Swerve Stomp with a low-blow towards the end of the match, following which he delivered his own finisher and secured the win.

After the match, however, the high-flyer added insult to injury by stealing and leaving with Prince Nana's vaunted Embassy robe - the same one which Strickland had donned for his entrance for the bout. Last week on AEW Dynamite, the veteran manager confronted Ricochet without Swerve, and explained to the latter the significance of the robe to his career and asked for it to be returned, only to be mockingly rebuffed. It appears that the ongoing issue will be addressed further on television this week.

According to All Elite CEO Tony Khan's latest post on X/Twitter, fans in the Frontwave Arena will witness the appearances of and hear from Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana on the upcoming edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite.

"TOMORROW NIGHT Early West Coast Start: 8pm ET/5pm PT on TBS + MAX Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite. We'll hear from @swerveconfident + @PrinceKingNana! After Nana came alone last Wednesday to try to reason with @KingRicochet, we'll hear from both Nana + Swerve Strickland TOMORROW!" wrote Khan.

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Although it remains to be seen what Swerve and Nana will have to say to viewers, it can be guessed that the former AEW World Champion's beef with Ricochet is far from over.

Ricochet has no intention of facing Swerve Strickland in AEW anytime soon

Considering the controversial nature of the outcome of Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet on AEW Dynamite earlier this month, it is no surprise that viewers believe a rematch lies in the horizon. A user on X/Twitter recently speculated that the next bout between The One and Only and The Realest could take place at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

However, Ricochet was quick to respond to the post, emphatically declaring his belief in the legitimacy of his prior victory over Swerve, and voicing his intention of moving on towards his future goals.

"Umm, no! I've already beat Swerve. I'm moving on to bigger and better!"

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan and company will advance the rivalry between Strickland and Ricochet this Wednesday night.

