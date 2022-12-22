"Tony Khan don't even think about it" - Twitter erupts to remote possibility of Saraya's reunion with SmackDown star and released WWE talent in AEW

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to the idea of Saraya possibly reuniting with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in AEW.

During their time together in WWE, the trio formed a group called Absolution. Rose and Deville also occasionally teamed up to represent the women's tag team division.

Twitter user @paigesvega recently suggested the idea of a reunion between Saraya, Deville, and Rose.

In reaction, a portion of fans seemed on board with the three women once again sharing screen. However, some fans had doubts about Tony Khan booking an Absolution reunion in AEW.

geo @geoiscooI dom👑 @paigesvega sorry but i would be absolutely seated for an absolution reunion in aew sorry but i would be absolutely seated for an absolution reunion in aew https://t.co/37BvvFAclg possibly lead to aew womens tag titles? twitter.com/paigesvega/sta… possibly lead to aew womens tag titles? twitter.com/paigesvega/sta…

Malik @Taelouie215 @paigesvega Underused faction that probably would’ve did damage if used right 🤷🏾‍♂️ @paigesvega Underused faction that probably would’ve did damage if used right 🤷🏾‍♂️

J @J_LightsOut @paigesvega 100% on board with this but Saraya and Mandy could be great Rivals as well! @paigesvega 100% on board with this but Saraya and Mandy could be great Rivals as well!

Sports Heel @rod_horse @paigesvega Sonya vs Jamie hayter would be a heavy hitting match @paigesvega Sonya vs Jamie hayter would be a heavy hitting match

The Man's Man @Desmond39600265 @paigesvega Unfortunately Mandy isn't qualified to play in the indies, yet. And Sonya isn't getting released anytime soon. @paigesvega Unfortunately Mandy isn't qualified to play in the indies, yet. And Sonya isn't getting released anytime soon.

dom👑 @paigesvega i think sonya especially could really deliver in aew what do we think @FoxyDMD i think sonya especially could really deliver in aew what do we think @FoxyDMD

Ben(on hiatus)🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼 @knoxben1 dom👑 @paigesvega sorry but i would be absolutely seated for an absolution reunion in aew sorry but i would be absolutely seated for an absolution reunion in aew https://t.co/37BvvFAclg I think the undisputed elite has taught us redoing storylines, angles from other companies don't work great the second time around twitter.com/paigesvega/sta… I think the undisputed elite has taught us redoing storylines, angles from other companies don't work great the second time around twitter.com/paigesvega/sta…

Mandy Rose was reportedly let go by WWE last week after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.

According to reports, the 32-year-old was released due to her exclusive FanTime page, which went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Sonya Deville currently continues to compete on SmackDown. She previously stepped in for an absent Rose to help Toxic Attraction on NXT. Fans have demanded that Deville once again step in and take on the leadership responsibility upon Mandy's departure.

Jim Cornette recently gave his take on why WWE didn't release Saraya after her video incident

Jim Cornette recently spoke about Saraya and her leaked video incident during her days in WWE.

Cornette believes that the only reason WWE refused to release the former Divas Champion was because the company was busy making a movie about her life.

"Well, that video was not supposed to be for public consumption and it was stolen or hacked. And also, they were probably developing a movie about Paige’s life [at the time]. But the belts, you can’t be doing that with the belts," Cornette said.

Earlier this year, the former WWE star made her AEW debut and later announced that she was cleared to compete. Saraya returned to the in-ring competition for the first time in five years when she faced Britt Baker at Full Gear. She will also be in action in early 2023.

