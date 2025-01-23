"TONY KHAN FAILED YOU," "Join the Death Riders" - Fans disheartened after major AEW title run comes to an end

AEW fans are calling for a major name to join The Death Riders following a surprising title loss at the recent episode of Dynamite. The fans are talking about the AEW World Tag Team Title change on the show.

At last night's AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) to win the World Tag Team Championships. The move was surprising to many, as Private Party had just defeated The Young Bucks to win their long-overdue title in October 2024.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Isiah Kassidy posted a photo with Marq Quen after losing the titles on Dynamite.

The fans are on Private Party's side as they bash Tony Khan for the decision. They encouraged Kassidy to join Jon Moxley's The Death Riders faction:

The fans kept showing support for Private Party, with one advising them to leave the promotion and others motivating them to work their way back up and be the first team to defeat The Hurt Syndicate:

"Redemption arc. The team that eventually beats The Hurt Syndicate for the belt," stated a fan.

"Your boss failed your run. He got excited about his new toys and couldn’t wait to belt them." tweeted another.

"I'm thinking it's time for you two to look into leaving," wrote this one.

Matt Hardy believes AEW has failed Private Party

Private Party has been part of All Elite Wrestling since 2019 and is considered one of the promotion's originals. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen have been an underrated duo and their hard work paid off last year in October when they finally claimed the AEW World Tag Team Championships by defeating The Young Bucks.

However, Private Party lost the titles to The Hurt Syndicate on last night's Dynamite. During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the TNA World Tag Team Champion claimed that All Elite Wrestling failed to utilize Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen properly. Hardy also criticized the promotion for not booking them strong during their title reign:

"Everyone knows I'm very, very invested in Private Party, and I think that whenever they won the titles, the genuine crowd reaction should've been a strong statement. It's really easy to make people lose faith in them quickly if you don't instill faith," he added. "They're still - there's not a lot of wiggle room in, like, not trying to make them look like strong champions. I feel like that is one of the issues with AEW."

The fans will have to wait and see what's next for Private Party in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

