"Tony Khan FIGHT BACK," "Just needed CM Punk to make it golden" - Fans react to Cody Rhodes' shot at AEW on WWE show

Earlier tonight, Cody Rhodes fired a subtle shot at AEW during a backstage segment on WWE NXT. Fans were surprised by the occurrence and some mentioned how the likes of CM Punk could have been the cherry on top to the proceedings.

During this week's episode of NXT, The American Nightmare was in attendance for the show, as he was the one who announced how the next contender for the NXT Championship will be determined in a battle royal.

He then happened to run into three other men backstage whom he was very familiar with. These were Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Lexis King, all of whom used to be signed with AEW. Cody Rhodes then took a good look at the three of them standing together and claimed that they looked like they were in a good place. This was a subtle jab at them moving on to better things after departing from Tony Khan's promotion.

Many fans were surprised by the backstage segment as it had four former AEW names on WWE TV. Several of them joked about how it looked like they were watching AEW on a Tuesday.

"Am I watching the right product?" a fan wondered.

"AEW on Tuesday," another commented.

"Am I watching NXT or AEW Rampage," one hilariously questioned.

Others agreed with Cody saying that they were in a good place currently. Another fan even suggested how they should have added CM Punk, as that would have been perfect seeing as he too had a history with AEW. One fan even wanted to see how Tony Khan would retaliate to the shots fired at him and his company.

"@TonyKhan FIGHT BACK," said another.

"They truly are in a good place. All of them," claimed a fan.

"Oh, we just needed CM Punk to make golden!! This was the best!" another realized.

What is Cody Rhodes' history with each of the former AEW stars?

Cody Rhodes spent three years with AEW before returning to WWE, and he got to share the ring with several big names during his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The three men he met on NXT tonight are people he definitely has a history with.

In 2019, Shawn Spears emerged as one of Cody's first rivals on the promotion, striking him with a steel chair to the head that would send him bleeding. The two eventually got to face off a few months later, with Rhodes taking the win.

Ethan Page also got to share the ring with The American Nightmare on multiple occasions, even challenging him when he was the TNT Champion.

While Lexis King never got the chance to face Cody in the ring, Rhodes served as someone who was mentoring him backstage, giving him advice during their time together in AEW.

Looking back, it seems that the former AEW stars have found success in WWE, with Cody Rhodes being at the top, as he is now the Undisputed WWE Champion in the promotion. It remains to be seen who else jumps ship and joins them.

