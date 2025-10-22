Tony Khan finally provides an update on Adam Copeland after he walked away from AEW

Tony Khan discussed the return of Adam Copeland after the latter recently announced his hiatus. Copeland was last seen on Dynamite, following All Out: Toronto, where he and Christian Cage took down FTR. However, the aftermath of the bout wasn't in favor of the Rated-R Superstar. To even the odds, his wife, Beth Phoenix, made her first appearance in AEW, where she was brutally ambushed following the match.

On the Dynamite after the attack, the former TNT Champion talked with Christian Cage, and Copeland decided that he would be taking an indefinite hiatus to take care of his family. However, in reality, the Rated-R Superstar was supposed to be away to shoot the season finale of the Percy Jackson series.

While speaking with Z100 New York, Tony Khan said that Copeland was extremely important for AEW, and he would return soon after his filming project was over.

“Adam’s out filming right now. He’s a huge star in AEW. We love having Adam Copeland, The Rated-R Superstar in AEW and I’m excited for him to be back in AEW, hopefully soon after this project is done, and he’s taking care of business and then Adam will come back and we’ll get Adam Copeland taking care of the business in the ring in AEW," Khan said. [H/T - Fightful]

You can check out Khan's comments in the video below:

Veteran claims Adam Copeland should be John Cena's last opponent

The Rated-R Superstar's hiatus sparked rumors that he would be a part of John Cena's Farewell Tour. However, the speculations were debunked by many reports.

While speaking on the Coach and Bro Show, wrestling veteran Vince Russo said that he believes Copeland needs to be Cena's final opponent, as it will result in a huge pop, considering the Hall of Famer has been a major part of WWE in past years.

"Like I said, that's why I think it needs to be an Adam Copeland. It needs to be somebody new, another pop making their return," Russo said.

It remains to be seen when the former TNT Champion returns to AEW from his hiatus.

