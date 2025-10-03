  • home icon
Vince Russo wants Adam Copeland to be John Cena’s final WWE opponent

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 03, 2025 12:09 GMT
John Cena
Veteran on John Cena's last opponent (Source-WWE.com)

A wrestling veteran said that a current AEW star should be John Cena's last opponent in the WWE. The date for Cena's final match has already been announced.

The former WWE head writer, Vince Russo believes that the current AEW star, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) should be John Cena's last opponent. Cena has been on a farewell tour in the year 2025 and has faced multiple top stars throughout the year. Cena's final match has been announced for Saturday Night's Main Event from Washington, DC, in December.

However, it has still not been declared who will be the last opponent of the former 17-time WWE World Champion. Many fans are also clamouring for the erstwhile Edge to be Cena's last opponent, as both have a lot of history against each other. However, it doesn't seem possible as Adam Copeland is currently under contract with AEW.

Nevertheless, Vince Russo says that Cena's final opponent needs to be Adam Copeland, while speaking on the Coach and Bro Show. Russo stated the following:

"Like I said, that's why I think it needs to be an Adam Copeland. It needs to be somebody new, another pop making their return."

John Cena is set for a highly anticipated match at WWE Crown Jewel

In his last match, John Cena faced a returning Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The match surprisingly turned out to be a squash, as Lesnar absolutely dismantled Cena with a number of F-5s for the win. Triple H and the creative team also received major backlash from the fans due to how the match turned out.

Following the backlash, Cena asked for a match against AJ Styles, and it was made official by the WWE CCO, Triple H, for the Crown Jewel PLE on October 11. Fans were asking for the match for months, and they finally get to see it.

It will be interesting to see how Cena vs Styles at Crown Jewel turns out.

H/T 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' and credit 'Behind the Turnbuckle YT' for transcription of first half's quotes.

