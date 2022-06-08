AEW President Tony Khan gets honest about what he would do if he saw this WWE legend

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up on what his actions would be if he saw Eric Bischoff again.

Khan and Bischoff have been exchanging heated barbs with one another starting last year. Their most recent spat came when the AEW President went expletive to the latter's "financial flop" comments towards CM Punk during the Double or Nothing media scrum.

The former WCW President then fired back through his podcast, 83 Weeks, by saying there would be a proper time and place for his response to Khan.

Speaking on The Corner podcast, Khan stated that he would still approach Bischoff properly if he saw him today. He added that the former RAW General Manager started saying negative things about Punk and the promotion's financials without knowing much.

"I haven’t spoken a bad word to him [Eric Bischoff] because we haven’t talked in a while, but I liked Eric when we talked and I’ve said this before, if I saw him right now, I think we’d probably shake hands and talk. He just started saying some pretty negative stuff around the time CM Punk came in and I didn’t think it was really fair and he’s talked about investments and financial stuff, but he doesn’t really understand our financials," Khan said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

2 Sweet Podcast @2SweetPod See folks comparing Tony Khan to Eric Bischoff, and nah. TK has never gone to the petty lengths that bischoff did...HOWEVER, Bischoff never started by saying "We just want to focus on ourselves". If TK wanna go at WWE neck, I FULLY support it, but don't play both sides🤷‍♂️ See folks comparing Tony Khan to Eric Bischoff, and nah. TK has never gone to the petty lengths that bischoff did...HOWEVER, Bischoff never started by saying "We just want to focus on ourselves". If TK wanna go at WWE neck, I FULLY support it, but don't play both sides🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/EF7u4TcocL

Bischoff appeared in All Elite Wrestling programming four times from 2020 to 2021, mainly as a moderator in segments involving Chris Jericho.

Matt Hardy reacted to Tony Khan's defense of CM Punk

On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy impersonated Tony Khan's expletives towards Eric Bischoff. He then shared his thoughts on the Khan-Bischoff verbal jousting.

"That was tremendous. It was said very well. You have Eric Bischoff and his opinion on one side, and then Tony Khan and his opinion. The thing that was so interesting is he went into the facts, and the records, and the physical evidence of why things have been so good."

🇺🇦 Stewart Lawson 🇺🇦 @SLawson1417



The other was a EVP who took a weekly program that debuted at 2,100,000 rating to a maximum 6,000,000 in 3 years



Both on big budgets



@EBischoff @TonyKhan One is a EVP who took a weekly program that debuted at 1,409,000 rating to a maximum 1,319,000 since starting 3 years agoThe other was a EVP who took a weekly program that debuted at 2,100,000 rating to a maximum 6,000,000 in 3 yearsBoth on big budgets One is a EVP who took a weekly program that debuted at 1,409,000 rating to a maximum 1,319,000 since starting 3 years agoThe other was a EVP who took a weekly program that debuted at 2,100,000 rating to a maximum 6,000,000 in 3 yearsBoth on big budgets@EBischoff @TonyKhan https://t.co/xF9X89khPf

As of right now, Bischoff hasn't responded to Khan's latest statements. It will be interesting to see how the WWE Hall of Famer approaches the kind words from the latter.

