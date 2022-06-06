"There will be a time, there will be a place" - WWE Hall of Famer responds to Tony Khan's comments during the Double or Nothing media scrum

WWE legend Eric Bischoff recently gave a stern response to Tony Khan's comments during the Double or Nothing media scrum.

During the media scrum, Khan rubbished the Hall of Famer's claims that CM Punk has been the "biggest financial flop" since joining All Elite Wrestling as "fu**ing bulls***." He added that no wrestler has made a "bigger plus delta" in his company.

Now, Eric Bischoff has responded to the AEW President's comments on the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast. He said that initially, he felt bad for Khan but then couldn't wait to take a dig at him. He then went on to say that there will be a better time and place where he will respond to Khan.

"I spent most of Monday morning just kind of in my mind laying out how I was going to just take a flamethrower to this. Then I said, ‘No, that’s what you normally do, Eric. Let’s not do what you normally do. There will be a time, there will be a place where I will respond to this nonsense.’ I mean, what the hell? Friday night wars? What? Are you kidding me? Enough? I got a better idea," Bischoff said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The former RAW General Manager then went on to add that if Khan or Punk need to sort out their issues with Bischoff, they are free to join him on the podcast.

"If you got something to say Tony [Khan], and you want to defend yourself, and Punk, you got an issue with my responses when I’m asked a question, or when somebody from your organization decides to use their platform to take a swing, and then b****es and whines like a little puppy that peed on the carpet and knows it’s about to get smacked, I respond, and you have a problem with that?" Here I am brother."

Eric Bischoff has previously taken multiple shots at Tony Khan

The former RAW General Manager and the All Elite Wrestling President don't see eye to eye on most things. Eric Bischoff has taken digs at Tony Khan for various reasons in recent times, including constantly bringing up WWE during his shows.

He also bashed Khan for comparing the sports entertainment giant to AEW on the MackMania podcast. He stated that Khan should stop comparing All Elite Wrestling to World Wrestling Entertainment as they are not competitors in "any measurable way."

It will be interesting to see if there will be any kind of on-screen storyline payoff to the back-and-forth between Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan in the foreseeable future.

