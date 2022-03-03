"Since he's won the title nobody has had better matches" - Tony Khan heaps praise on current AEW Champion

AEW President Tony Khan has lavished an enormous amount of praise on current AEW Champion Hangman Page, who he thinks has had the best matches in the company since he became champion.

Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2021 to become AEW World Champion for the first time. It was the first significant world championship of Page's career and the culmination of a story that spanned the entirety of AEW's existence and prior.

Since his title win, Page has successfully defended it against Bryan Danielson and Lance Archer in a series of matches that Tony Khan believes are some of the greatest matches in AEW history.

In the recent media call to hype up the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Khan claimed that no one has outperformed Hangman since his title win.

“I believe Hangman’s match quality bar none, I have no exceptions to this since he’s won the title nobody has had better matches. The two matches he’s had with Bryan Danielson and the Texas Death match with Lance Archer have probably been three of the best matches we’ve had in the company since he won the title. So I am going to give him that spot and Adam Cole that spot and ask them to go out and have a great match as best they can.” Said Tony Khan [38:28-39:02]

The spot in question is the main event for this Sunday's pay-per-view. The AEW World Championship match will be the fourth main event match Page has taken part in during his AEW tenure.

The first being the inaugural AEW World Championship match against Chris Jericho at All Out 2019.

Tony Khan has got a card full of main event level matches

When it comes to AEW Revolution, there are a number of matches that could go on as the main event and fans wouldn't have a problem with it.

Tony Khan has also commented on the rivalry between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Tony believes the match is pivotal to the card scheduled for the pay-per-view. The two women make a strong case to main event Revolution, with the AEW Championship at stake.

Another match that has the potential to go on as the main event is the grudge match between CM Punk and MJF, who will fight it out in only the second Dog Collar match in AEW history.

The story between Punk and MJF stretches back to the night before Thanksgiving 2021 and has become so heated that fans have made the case for this match to go on last.

